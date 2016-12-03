PHOTOS: K-State Rolls TCU 30-6

K-State wide receiver Byron Pringle (9) runs for the end zone leaving TCU defenders in his wake after catching a Jesse Ertz pass. (December 3, 2016)
K-State fullback Winston Dimel (38) loses control of the ball on a long run in the 2nd quarter Saturday against TCU. TCU recovered the ball. (December 3, 2016)
K-State quarterback Jesse Ertz (16) sprints for the end zone and a touchdown Saturday against TCU in Forth Worth. (December 3, 2016)
K-State wide receiver Byron Pringle (9) can't get his hands on a pass from K-State quarterback Jesse Ertz (16) Saturday as K-State took on TCU in Fort Worth. (December 3, 2016)
K-State running back Charles Jones (24) runs for short yards Saturday during the first quarter against TCU.(December 3, 2016)
K-State quarterback Jesse Ertz (16) fights off TCU safety Niko Small (2) on a long run Saturday in Fort Worth. (December 3, 2016)
TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney (12) tips away a pass intended for K-State wide receiver Byron Pringle (9) Saturday afternoon at TCU.(December 3, 2016)
K-State quarterback Jesse Ertz (16) celebrates a touchdown in the 2nd quarter Saturday against TCU.(December 3, 2016)
K-State quarterback Jesse Ertz (16) K-State wide receiver Steven West (13) walk up the tunnel Saturday after K-State defeated TCU 30-6 (December 3, 2016)
K-State quarterback Jesse Ertz (16) is congratulated by fans after leading K-State to a 30-6 win over TCU Saturday. (December 3, 2016)
K-State players are congratulated by K-State faithful that stuck out the rains in Fort Worth to watch the Wildcats defeat TCU 30-6. (December 3, 2016)
K-State offensive lineman Dalton Risner (71) is congratulated by fans after the Wildcats win over TCU 30-6. (December 3, 2016)
K-State quarterback Jesse Ertz (16) hands off to running back Justin Silmon (32) Saturday in Forth Worth as K-State took on the TCU.(December 3, 2016)
TCU quarterback Kenny Hill (7) goes head over heels after being taken down by K-State defenders Saturday. (December 3, 2016)
K-State offensive lineman Reid Najvar (67) and quarterback Jesse Ertz (16) congratulate running back Justin Silmon (32)after Silmon scored in the 2nd half. (December 3, 2016)
K-State running back Justin Silmon (32) and K-State wide receiver Deante Burton (6) celebrate Silmon's touchdown in the 2nd half. (December 3, 2016)
Former K-State player Ernie Navaro with his trademark purple sombrero watches K-State's win over TCU Saturday in Fort Worth. (December 3, 2016)
A loose ball pops out during a TCU running back Kyle Hicks (21) run, the ball was whistled dead and no fumble. (December 3, 2016)
K-State head coach Bill Snyder watches the video board during a replay of K-State wide receiver Deante Burton's catch that was ruled out of bounds. (December 3, 2016)
K-State wide receiver Deante Burton (6) hangs on to the ball after catch a K-State quarterback Jesse Ertz (16) pass in the 4th quarter. Burton was ruled out of bounds on the play. (December 3, 2016)
K-State linebacker Elijah Lee (9) sizes of TCU quarterback Kenny Hill (7) before making the tackle. (December 3, 2016)
K-State fans came to Fort Worth bundled for the weather as rain swept over the game most of the day. (December 3, 2016)
