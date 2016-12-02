Angels' Pujols out 4 months after plantar fascia surgery

0:17 Mountain lion in Kansas Pause

4:51 Dining with Denise: A Wichita gas station pizza tour

0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

4:47 First Lady gets choked up welcoming military families to White House for holiday event

14:16 Bill Snyder talks about his 200th win

1:25 What if Sam Brownback goes back to Washington?

3:17 Kobach repeats Trump's unsupported claims

0:52 See inside Todd Matson's church-turned-studio

2:01 Drone footage of The Arc's Lights