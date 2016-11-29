PHOTOS: Shockers blow by Southern Nazarene before big road trip

Wichita State's Markus McDuffie shoots over Southern Nazarene's Chris Stephens during the first half at Koch Arena on Tuesday night.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State's Shaq Morris dunks against Southern Nazarene's Chris Stephens during the first half at Koch Arena on Tuesday night.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State's Landry Shamet shoots over Southern Nazarene's Chris Stephens, right, and Noah Starkey during the first half at Koch Arena on Tuesday night.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State's Zach Brown fights for a rebound against Southern Nazarene's Jhonathan Dunn during the first half at Koch Arena on Tuesday night.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State's Landry Shamet shoots against Southern Nazarene during the first half at Koch Arena on Tuesday night.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State's C.J. Keyser fouls Southern Nazarene's Noah Starkey during the first half at Koch Arena on Tuesday night.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State's John Robert Simon defends Southern Nazarene's Micah Speight during the second half at Koch Arena on Tuesday night.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State's Rashard Kelly steals the ball and is fouled by Southern Nazarene's Micah Speight during the second half at Koch Arena on Tuesday night.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Southern Nazarene's Noah Starkey shoots over Wichita State's Shaq Morris during the first half at Koch Arena on Tuesday night.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State's Landry Shamet fights for a loose ball against Southern Nazarene's Noah Starkey during the first half at Koch Arena on Tuesday night.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State's Zach Brown dunks and is fouled by Southern Nazarene's Quaylon Newton during the second half at Koch Arena on Tuesday night.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State's Shaq Morris shoots over Southern Nazarene's Noah Starkey during the second half at Koch Arena on Tuesday night.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State's C.J. Keyser is fouled by Southern Nazarene's Jhonathan Dunn during the second half at Koch Arena on Tuesday night.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State's Darral Willis Jr., fights for a loose ball against Southern Nazarene's Micah Speight during the second half at Koch Arena on Tuesday night.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State's Darral Willis Jr., goes to the basket against Southern Nazarene during the second half at Koch Arena on Tuesday night.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State's Zach Brown shoots over Southern Nazarene's Deshon Portley during the second half at Koch Arena on Tuesday night.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State's Zach Brown fights for a rebound against Southern Nazarene during the second half at Koch Arena on Tuesday night.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State's Darral Willis Jr. grabs a rebound against Southern Nazarene during the first half at Koch Arena on Tuesday night.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State's Markis McDuffie flies past Southern Nazarene's Jhonathan Dunn during the first half at Koch Arena on Tuesday night.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State's Daishon Smith runs into Southern Nazarene's Noah Starkey during the first half at Koch Arena on Tuesday night.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle