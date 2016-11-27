Tyreek Hill’s breakout game paves way for overtime win for Chiefs

Over and over and over again this season, Tyreek Hill had mesmerized and tantalized and exhilarated as he zoomed along only a tackle or a stride away from a long return for a touchdown.
Or even ran them all the way back only to have them nullified by penalties, as he did twice.
So the moment was inevitable, really.
But Hill delivered at a particularly pivotal time in the Chiefs’ season on Sunday night at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
And his 86-yard return on a free kick after a safety was just the start of a breakout game the likes of which has been unseen in the NFL in decades — and one that enabled the Chiefs to prevail 30-27 in overtime.
When Hill scored with one second left in regulation to allow the Chiefs to tie the Broncos 24-24 with the subsequent two-point conversion, he was the first player since Gale Sayers in 1965 to score touchdowns in the same game on a return, a pass reception and by rushing.
The infinite new dimension the whirlwind fifth-round pick has added to this team has intensified in recent weeks, particularly with the continued absence of top receiver Jeremy Maclin with a hamstring injury.
And the emergence of Hill, the Chiefs’ second-leading scorer behind Cairo Santos and second-leading receiver behind tight end Travis Kelce, has become imperative for a team whose offense largely has otherwise been a fiasco for weeks.
His play on Sunday, in fact, served to salve, if not quite mask, the ongoing issues this season, issues that remain a flashing caution light for the Chiefs’ postseason hopes despite all their Super Bowl chatter before the season.
At times on Sunday, the offense looked like a slapstick act, brimming with dropped passes — including a handful by Kelce — and sloppy and costly penalties and sacks of quarterback Alex Smith.
Until the stirring last drive of regulation, which ended with a touchdown when the initial call that Hill was down on the 1-yard line was overturned, they had mustered only one offensive touchdown.
That meant to that point in the game, they had 19 in 11 games a mere year after they amassed 39 in 16.
And it would be grasping at fool’s gold in a swirl of smoke to think this game changes that concern.
Not that they can’t tweak and tinker and fix some things from here, but a looming worry has to be Smith.
Since returning from a thumping at Indianapolis that put him through the concussion protocol twice (somehow without a concussion being diagnosed), Smith largely hasn’t been the same quarterback.
Since coming back, his short-pass-based completion percentage looks about the same as ever.
But he isn’t the same as ever.
Risk-averse as he is, Smith threw wretched interceptions in each of the previous two games.
On Sunday, he didn’t make such dramatic mistakes but his decision-making was suspect in other ways.
That included throwing well short of first down distance on third down several times, once when the Chiefs needed only 6 yards again when they needed 15 … and he threw for 2.
Combine that with the disappearance of his running game, and the talents that make up for his unspectacular style are out of sync.
Smith has denied there were any lingering cobwebs or other head injury concerns after the Colts game — with a smile and offer of thanks for the excuse.
And who’s to say it has anything to do with that other than the coincidental pattern since then?
But it’s hard to know what else is at play with the offense.
You could blame on the off-season change of offensive coordinators when Doug Pederson left to take over the Philadelphia Eagles.
And, sure, maybe something has been less than seamless in the transition to Brad Childress and Matt Nagy.
Maybe you can rationalize some of this season-long funk by citing injuries, including the hamstring that’s kept receiver Jeremy Maclin out for weeks and the knees that cost offensive lineman Parker Ehinger his rookie year and Jamaal Charles his comeback.
The problem is that when it comes to who’s running the offense, titles aside, the new boss essentially is the same as the old boss: Andy Reid.
And injuries are part of every NFL team’s journey — not to mention without Charles last season the Chiefs won 10 games in a row and their first playoff game in 22 years.
But time enough to go back to the drawing board this week.
And at least it will be with an 8-3 record that leaves them a game ahead of Denver and just one back of Oakland in the AFC West.
Because on Sunday the blazing Hill moved all that to the back-burner.
His combination of world-class speed and power had him on the verge of this all season, but this was about as good a time as any for it to happen at last.
Vahe Gregorian: 816-234-4868, @vgregorian
Comments