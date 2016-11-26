PHOTOS: Snyder gets 200th win with victory over Kansas

K-State head coach Bill Snyder rides on the shoulders of his players as he is carried off the field Saturday after clinching his 200th victory. Only 2 other current coaches have 200 wins. K-State defeated Kansas 34-19.(November 26, 2016)
K-State quarterback Jesse Ertz (16) pushes away Kansas safety Fish Smithson (9) as he makes a long run Saturday in Manhattan. (November 26, 2016)
K-State defenders chase down Kansas quarterback Carter Stanley (9) in the first half Saturday in Manhattan.(November 26, 2016)
Kansas running back Taylor Martin (24) chase a loose ball Saturday after he dropped a kick.(November 26, 2016)
K-State defensive back Donnie Starks (10) gets a pat on the head after grabbing a Carter Stanley pass for an interception Saturday. (November 26, 2016)
K-State defensive back Donnie Starks (10) grabs a Kansas quarterback Carter Stanley pass and returns it for a touchdown. (November 26, 2016)
K-State running back Alex Barnes (34) breaks free for a long run Saturday but was hit late and taken out of the game in the first half. (November 26, 2016)
K-State defensive end C.J. Reese (94) knocks down a pass from Kansas quarterback Carter Stanley (9) Saturday afternoon in Manhattan. (November 26, 2016)
A very animated K-State head coach Bill Snyder argues with an official after K-State running back Alex Barnes (34) took a late hit on the sideline Saturday as K-State took on Kansas.(November 26, 2016)
Senior K-State defensive end Jordan Willis (75) takes the field before the start of Saturday's game with Kansas in Manhattan. (November 26, 2016)
Kansas quarterback Carter Stanley (9) lies on the field after taking another hard hit Saturday afternoon in Manhattan. (November 26, 2016)
K-State linebacker Elijah Lee (9) grabs the jersey of Kansas quarterback Carter Stanley (9) Saturday afternoon as K-State kept pressure on the quarterback. (November 26, 2016)
Kansas wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. (11) pulls down a pass from quarterback Carter Stanley (9) Saturday as K-State defensive back D.J. Reed (2) attempts to defend on it. (November 26, 2016)
K-State quarterback Alex Delton (5)started the 2nd half Saturday against Kansas.(November 26, 2016)
K-State running back Charles Jones (24) fights for yardage against Kansas Saturday in Manhattan. (November 26, 2016)
K-State head coach Bill Snyder holds his 200th Victory ball and rides on the shoulders of his players as he is carried off the field Saturday after clinching his 200th victory. Only 2 other current coaches have 200 wins. K-State defeated Kansas 34-19.(November 26, 2016)
K-State fans hold up "200" Saturday as K-State defeats Kansas in Manhattan and clinching K-State head coach Bill Snyder's 200 victory. (November 26, 2016)
Somewhere deep in the pile is K-State quarterback Joe Hubener (8) after scoring a touchdown Saturday against Kansas (November 26, 2016)
K-State fullback Winston Dimel (38) scores on a short run Saturday against Kansas.(November 26, 2016)
K-State offensive lineman Dalton Risner (71) and wide receiver Colby Moore (19) try to gather up K-State head coach Bill Snyder and get him on their shoulders Saturday after Snyder won his 200th game. (November 26, 2016)
Holding his 200th Win ball K-State head coach Bill Snyder waves to the crowd Saturday after K-State defeated Kansas. (November 26, 2016)
K-State head coach Bill Snyder stops to look at 200th Win ball Saturday after it was presented to him following K-State victory over Kansas (November 26, 2016)
K-State president Dick Myers shares a moment with K-State head coach Bill Snyder after presenting him with the 200th win ball. (November 26, 2016)
K-State head coach Bill Snyder gets a hug from K-State linebacker Charmeachealle Moore (52) Saturday following K-State's win over Kansas and Snyder's 200th win. (November 26, 2016)
