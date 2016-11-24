Nebraska edges Dayton 80-78 in Wooden Legacy

Glynn Watson Jr. hit two free throws with 8.8 seconds remaining as Nebraska beat Dayton 80-78 in the first round of the Wooden Legacy on Thursday night.
Watson finished with 20 points, and Ed Morrow Jr. added 19 points and 10 rebounds, as the Cornhuskers improved to 4-0 for the second time under fifth-year coach Tim Miles.
The Flyers (2-2) took their only lead of the game on Scoochie Smith's layup with 16 seconds remaining, but Watson drove to the basket and drew contact to salvage a game in which Nebraska led by as much as 14.
Nebraska celebrated a win over a team that has made the NCAA Tournament in each of the last three seasons.
After a 16-5 run by Dayton tied it at 26, Anton Gill and Tai Webster combined to score 11 points to put Nebraska back in front by eight. Nebraska took a 40-31 lead into the locker room, and was able to maintain a comfortable lead for most of the second half.
However, Charles Cooke and Xeryrius Williams combined for 23 second-half points as Dayton nearly escaped.
Cooke finished with 17 points and Williams had 15 points and nine rebounds for Dayton, which shot worse from the field (38.1 percent) than it did from the 3-point line (41.7).
BIG PICTURE
Nebraska: The Huskers could be dancing in March. Nebraska has made the NCAA Tournament just one under Miles, but that could change if they can maintain the level of play they showed for most of the game against the Big Ten opponent. Road trips to Kansas, Indiana and Maryland through Jan. 1 offer chances for signature wins.
Dayton: The Flyers won't play this poorly very often. Cooke came into the game averaging 23 points per game, but made only 6 of 13 shots. Dayton's defense was spotty and rarely capitalized on 16 offensive rebounds.
UP NEXT
Both teams play a second-round game Friday night.
