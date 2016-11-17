KU’s David Beaty hopes team can win one for the seniors

The Kansas football team will have 25 seniors taking part in their final home game Saturday, and for coach David Beaty, that should provide plenty of inspiration.
“They’ve given us everything that we’ve asked them to give,” Beaty said. “In return, I know the remainder of our team, plus all of our coaches, are going to give them everything we’ve got to make sure they go out on a winning note.”
It won’t be easy. Texas is a 24-point favorite over KU, with the Longhorns coming to Lawrence one victory away from bowl eligibility.
Regardless of Saturday’s result, Beaty says he’ll remember this senior class as one that helped with the coaching transition over the last two seasons.
“Those guys have given so much to this university,” Beaty said. “I know that this being their last time, it comes fast. I mean, they look up, they blink their eyes, and it’s always the same words: ‘I can’t believe it’s over.’ ”
KU’s senior class has provided solid production.
Safety Fish Smithson has been a dependable player after leading the nation in solo tackles per game in 2015. Cornerback Brandon Stewart’s improvement has strengthened the secondary, while linebacker Courtney Arnick and nickelback Tevin Shaw have been multiyear contributors.
Offensively, right tackle D’Andre Banks and running back Ke’aun Kinner have been starters each of the last two seasons.
“I think the big thing for these guys — and we’ve been talking about it from the beginning — is the foundation that we’re laying here,” Beaty said. “Regardless whether we were a bowl team or a team that was still doing foundational work, understanding that each individual day was going to be basically a step in the right direction for the future of our program.”
A few seniors will take part in Saturday’s pregame festivities without being able to play. Beaty announced earlier this week that defensive end Damani Mosby and linebacker Marcquis Roberts are out for the season with injuries. In addition, offensive lineman Jordan Shelley-Smith retired from football earlier this year because of concussions.
Those three are among the group that Beaty hopes will be the motivation Saturday.
“How cool would that be for these guys to get that first Big 12 win in our era on Senior Day here?” Beaty said. “No better day than the next.”
