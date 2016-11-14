KU’s Scott ‘Scooter’ Ward has additional heart surgery on Sunday night

Scott “Scooter” Ward, associate athletic director for academic and career counseling at the University of Kansas who had surgery to repair a torn aorta on Oct. 7, had additional surgery on Sunday night at University of Kansas Hospital following heart complications, Ward’s wife, Robin, told the Star on Monday.
Robin Ward said that initial concerns that Scott suffered an aneurysm of the aorta were not correct.
“Turns out it wasn’t an aneurysm. It was a bleed from another small aortic tear. Extremely rare,” Robin said in a Facebook message to The Star.
“Put quite a bit of pressure on the coronary artery, which stressed out the heart. They repaired the aorta more and also did a coronary artery bypass (or maybe two),” she added.
Scott is in the intensive care unit at the hospital. Robin said he faces another six weeks of recovery time because they had to “crack the chest again” to get to the heart for repair.
On Monday morning, Robin reported on Facebook that Scott, “made it through surgery (coronary artery bypass graft). The next 24 hours are critical. We have a long way to go but we know he’s tough. We need Scooter’s heart to be strong. #rootforscoot.”
Ward, a 1991 KU graduate had been making a remarkable recovery from emergency heart surgery in October. Ward, 50, had hoped to return to work as soon as his sternum had healed properly.
Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore
Comments