Pistons beat Nuggets 106-95 for first road win of season

Tobias Harris scored 19 points, Marcus Morris had 17 and the Detroit Pistons beat the Denver Nuggets 106-95 on Saturday night for their first road win of the season.
Andre Drummond and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 14 points apiece for the Pistons, who also snapped a seven-game losing streak in Denver a week after beating the Nuggets in their first meeting in Detroit.
Emmanuel Mudiay scored 19 points for Denver, which was done in by another slow start after being outscored 36-21 in the first quarter. The Pistons never trailed in the contest.
Danilo Gallinari added 18 points for the Nuggets, who remained winless in three games at home this season.
Down by eight at the half, the Nuggets made no headway in the third and trailed 80-71 going into the final quarter.
Gallinari's mid-range jumper pulled Denver to 97-93 with 3:02 left but Drummond came right back to sink a hook shot for Detroit. Harris' jumper with 1:07 left stretched Detroit's lead to eight points.
Denver fell behind by as many as 17 points early on but used an 18-6 run late in the second quarter to get back in the game, pulling to 57-49 at halftime.
TIP-INS
Pistons: G Reggie Jackson has yet to play this season because of knee and thumb injuries. ... Drummond added 12 rebounds to complete his seventh double-double of the season. ... Caldwell-Pope has scored in double figures in six of his last seven games.
Nuggets: F Darrell Arthur (left knee soreness) and F Will Barton (left ankle sprain) remain sidelined. Arthur and Barton have each missed the past six games. ... F Wilson Chandler was back in action after missing the previous two games with a sore left hamstring. ... Gallinari has scored 10 or more points in each of the first nine games.
UP NEXT
Pistons: Return home from a four-game road trip to play Oklahoma City on Monday night.
Nuggets: Travel to Portland to play the Trail Blazers on Sunday night.
Comments