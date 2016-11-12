Stunner: Pitt defeats No. 3 Clemson 43-42

4:17 Kansas coach Bill Self talks about win over Emporia State Pause

0:23 Klutzy robber sets self ablaze in convenience store heist

7:04 Gregg Marshall talks season-opening win

0:36 Possible assault in Valley Center

0:26 Nov. 14 supermoon is closest moon to Earth since 1948

1:15 NASA astronaut pays tribute to veterans from space station

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

4:38 Dining with Denise: Wichita's most obscene foods

0:15 Quarterback celebrates with a heart for his sister