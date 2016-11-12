Gregg Marshall talks season-opening win

Norm Hacker has a thing for classic red Chevy convertibles of the 1950s and '60s, but when he saw this Ermine White 1961 Impala SS hardtop roll across the auction block, he knew he had to have it. (Mike Berry / kansas.com)
Members of the Wichita State basketball readers panel talk about their favorite players, both present and past, their most memorable games and some of their game day rituals. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
Mountain lions are common in Idaho, but are typically reclusive and often go unnoticed. When Idaho Fish and Game Conservation officer Rob Howe lost cellphone reception in the Idaho back country and moved to a better spot, he found one of the shy cats sauntering toward him. (Courtesy of Rob Howe / Idaho Fish and Game)
K-State quarterback Jesse Ertz celebrated touchdowns Saturday by forming a heart with his hands, an apparent nod to his older sister, Lydia Gatton, who is being treated for a brain tumor on her frontal lobe. Video by Bo Rader / kansas.com)