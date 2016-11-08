Vikings keep struggling Walsh after working out kickers

The Minnesota Vikings have held off on switching kickers for now, with the struggling Blair Walsh still in place.
After holding tryouts for several free agents, the Vikings didn't put any signings on the league's transaction log on Tuesday. NFL Network reported the Vikings will keep Walsh after working out six kickers including Randy Bullock and Kai Forbath.
Walsh missed an extra point and had a field goal blocked on Sunday, when the Vikings lost in overtime to Detroit. They play at Washington this weekend.
The Vikings made one move on Tuesday, waiving tight end MyCole Pruitt so they could take third-string quarterback Taylor Heinicke off the non-football injury list and add him to the active roster. Pruitt was a fifth-round draft pick in 2015 out of Southern Illinois.
