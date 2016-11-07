Andy Reid on Travis Kelce: ‘You can’t do things that are ridiculous’

Chiefs coach Andy Reid didn’t soften his stance on tight end Travis Kelce’s antics from Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.
“Common sense needs to step in there,” Reid said. “You can’t do things that are ridiculous.”
Like throw a towel at a referee, mocking the official throwing a flag.
That occurred in the fourth quarter of the Chiefs’ 19-14 victory over Jacksonville on Sunday and it bought Kelce an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on top of the one he had already received for bemoaning the original call, or non-call, of what he believed was defensive pass interference in the end zone. Officials marked off 30 yards against the Chiefs and Kelce was ejected.
No word on any possible punishment for Kelce.
Reid said Kelce had a right to make a case but not make it grand theater.
“He probably had the opportunity there to gripe a little bit,” Reid said. “But you can’t go overboard with it. Officials are human beings, too. You have to respect the job they do even if you might question (if) they’re wrong there.”
