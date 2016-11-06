Three NFL teams all in a week’s work for Knile Davis

After appearing on three NFL rosters this week, running back Knile Davis was happy to be home, at least his football home.
“It was a whirlwind to say the least,” Davis said.
Statistically, Davis didn’t have a huge day in the Chiefs’ 19-14 victory over the Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.
He totaled three attempts for 10 yards, with a long of six, and caught one pass for seven yards.
But Davis offered the Chiefs a peace of mind on a day when, for most of the week, they would suit up one running back familiar with the offense, Charcandrick West.
Last month, Davis appeared to conclude his career with the Chiefs when he was traded to the Packers for a conditional draft choice.
Davis’ time with the Chiefs appeared over. The third-round pick from Arkansas in 2013 had been Jamaal Charles’ primary backup for his first two seasons and excelled at kickoff returns, including a 106-yarder in the Wild Card playoff victory over the Texans last season.
But with Charles returning from knee surgery this season, and with the development of Spencer Ware and West, Davis was seen as expendable and moved.
Then trouble hit the Chiefs. Charles continued to have problems with his knee and the Oct. 23 game against the Saints would be his last of the season.
Ware suffered a concussion last week against the Colts and was unavailable for Sunday’s game.
The Chiefs signed running back Bishop Sankey from the Patriots’ practice squad, and he arrived early in the week to begin a crash course in the Chiefs offense.
But another option became available. The Packers released Davis after he appeared in two games.
Davis was signed by the Jets on Tuesday, but never reported. He was released three hours after he signed when the Jets signed C.J. Spiller.
That left Davis unemployed, and the Chiefs needed a running back familiar with an offense that would be operating with a different quarterback, Nick Foles, against the Jaguars.
Davis was watching from afar.
“These are my brothers,” Davis said of the follow Chiefs’ running backs. “I’m always talking to them.”
The call went the Davis, and his signing was announced on Saturday.
“Everybody embraced me when I came back,” Davis said. “It’s a good feeling. There’s something about Arrowhead Stadium, it feels like home.”
Davis didn’t have to learn the playbook, but he did spend time with running backs coach Eric Bieniemy to catch up on the game plan against the Jaguars.
In one week, Davis was a member of the Packers, Jets and Chiefs.
“I know this is a business, anything can happen,” Davis said.
As for his future, the Chiefs could announce Ware’s return this week and Sankey remains on the roster. Davis will deal with that news when it comes. For now, he has one request. It’s directed to the Jets.
“They need to send me a jersey,” Davis said.
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
