Bison pull atop MVFC with 24-3 victory over Youngstown State

It took three weeks for fourth-ranked North Dakota State to move back to the top of the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
The Bison (8-1, 5-1) beat Youngstown State 24-3 on Saturday and knocked the Penguins (6-3, 4-2) out of a share of the conference lead. It was NDSU's third win following its 19-17 loss against South Dakota State. The Bison are tied with the Jackrabbits atop the MVFC.
Chase Morlock ran for 101 yards and a touchdown and Lance Dunn added 76 yards rushing and a score for the Bison.
The Penguins had 314 total yards with quarterback Hunter Wells throwing for 222 yards. But the Penguins could not get into the end zone. Their only score was a Zak Kennedy 32-yard field goal.
"Our guys really feel that if a team moves the football, we can keep them out of the end zone. We talk a lot that field goals won't beat you," NDSU coach Chris Klieman said.
They certainly can't if they don't make them. Kennedy missed a 34-yard kick left as time ran out in the first half. YSU coach Bo Pelini went to Nate Needham, who missed a 29-yard kick right with 15 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Penguins had two drives end in turnovers, one on downs at the goal line and two on missed field goals.
NDSU drove 90 yards for its first score, but had to go just six yards for its second and 15 yards for its third. It wasn't until the fourth quarter that the Bison were able to put together another long scoring drive, an 80-yard march in six plays ending with Dunn's 7-yard run.
The Penguins came into the game having allowed just one rushing touchdown all year. But with 7:34 left in the first quarter, Morlock took a third-and-1 dive 71 yards for the game's opening score.
Later in the first quarter, Brad Ambrosius sacked Wells and forced a fumble. MJ Stumpf recovered the ball for NDSU at the Penguins 25. Four plays later, Cam Pedersen kicked a 36-yard field goal to stretch NDSU's lead to 10-0.
Youngstown State's next possession ended with a Robbie Grimsley interception, which the Bison turned into a 15-yard TD reception by Jeff Illies and a 17-0 lead with 1:51 to play in the first quarter.
Easton Stick was just six of 12 for 89 yards passing, with a touchdown and an interception for the Bison.
The Penguins finally got on the board when Zak Kennedy kicked a 32-yard field goal with 8:28 left in the first half.
Youngstown State answered Dunn's touchdown with a long drove of its own, all the way down to the NDSU 1. But Wells fumbled the first-down snap, Martin Ruiz lost a yard on second down and Wells barely avoided an interception on third down. The drive ended when receiver Alvin Bailey was stopped at the 1-yard line.
YSU was held to 92 yards rushing.
"Coaches always drill into our heads 'next man up, next man up,'" noseguard Aaron Steidl said. "Everyone is ready to play. Nate (Tanquay) goes down, we have someone else ready to play."
Dunn's TD with 12:39 put the game out of reach.
Comments