PHOTOS: Derby moves to 10-0 with 65-28 win over Northwest

Northwest quarterback Austin Anderson has his punt attempt blocked by Derby's Cooper Welch in the second quarter of their 6A second-round playoff game.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Derby's Brody Kooser scores a touchdown during the first quarter of their 6A second-round playoff game against Northwest on Friday night.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Derby's Kai Lemons scores a touchdown during the second quarter of their 6A second-round playoff game against Northwest on Friday night.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Derby quarterback Dan Dawdy scores a touchdown during the first quarter of their 6A second-round playoff game against Northwest on Friday night.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Derby's Brody Kooser catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter of their 6A second-round playoff game against Northwest on Friday night.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Northwest's Martese Mullins makes a long touchdown catch during the first quarter of their 6A second-round playoff game at Derby on Friday night.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Derby's Brody Kooser finds a running lane during the first quarter of their 6A second-round playoff game against Northwest on Friday night.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Derby's Michael Littleton is grabbed by Northwest's Chima Okoro during the first quarter of their 6A second-round playoff game against Northwest on Friday night.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Northwest's Jahlyl Rounds breaks free for a first down run during the first quarter of their 6A second-round playoff game at Derby on Friday night.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Derby's Brody Kooser finds the corner during a long run in the first quarter of their 6A second-round playoff game against Northwest on Friday night.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Derby head coach Brandon Clark yells at his team after they committed a penalty during the first quarter of their 6A second-round playoff game against Northwest on Friday night.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Derby's Kenyon Tabor hauls in a 53 yard catch against Northwest's Emilio San Roman during the second quarter of their 6A second-round playoff game against Northwest on Friday night.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Northwest coach Steve Martin can only watch as Derby's Cooper Welch returns an interception for a touchdown during the second quarter of their 6A second-round playoff game at Derby on Friday night.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Derby's Cooper Welch returns an interception for a touchdown during the second quarter of their 6A second-round playoff game against Northwest on Friday night.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Derby's Tommy Carter (6) celebrates an interception with teammate Cadin Gustafson during the second quarter of their 6A second-round playoff game against Northwest on Friday night.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
The Derby Panthers take the field before their 6A second-round playoff game against Northwest on Friday night.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Derby fans cheer on their team before the start of their 6A second-round playoff game against Northwest on Friday night.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Derby vs. Northwest.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Derby vs. Northwest.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Derby vs. Northwest.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Derby vs. Northwest.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Derby vs. Northwest.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Derby vs. Northwest.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Derby vs. Northwest.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Derby vs. Northwest.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Derby vs. Northwest.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Derby vs. Northwest.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Derby vs. Northwest.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Derby vs. Northwest.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Derby vs. Northwest.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle