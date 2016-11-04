Sports

November 4, 2016 7:27 PM

Ex-Tennessee coach Tyndall working as assistant in D-League

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario

Former Southern Mississippi and Tennessee coach Donnie Tyndall is working as an assistant in the NBA Development League while he appeals the show-cause penalty he received from the NCAA.

The website for Raptors 905, an NBA Development League team based in Mississauga, Ontario, lists Tyndall as an assistant coach. Jerry Stackhouse is the head coach for Raptors 905.

Raptors 905 will open the season Nov. 18 against the Greensboro Swarm.

The NCAA handed Tyndall a 10-year show cause penalty in April and ruled he orchestrated academic fraud during his two-year tenure at Southern Mississippi. Tyndall filed an appeal in June and said he was seeking a "full overturning or reversal" of the penalty.

Tennessee fired Tyndall in April 2015 due to potential fallout from the NCAA investigation of Southern Mississippi

