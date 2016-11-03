Trocheck scores 2 goals in Panthers' 4-3 win over Devils

Vincent Trocheck scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, to lift the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.
Trocheck poked in a rebound past Cory Schneider with 43.4 seconds left in overtime.
Denis Malgin and Aaron Ekblad also scored for the Panthers and James Reimer made 33 saves. Reimer started in place of Roberto Luongo, who has lost his last three starts.
Pavel Zacha, PA Parenteau and Travis Zajac scored for the Devils and Schneider stopped 25 shots.
Zacha tied the score 3-all with 3:55 left in the third period. Zacha's shot from the slot beat Reimer for his first NHL goal.
The teams traded goals 20 seconds apart early in the third.
Trocheck extended the Panthers lead to 3-1 when he took a nice feed from Jaromir Jagr in the right circle and one-timed the puck past Schneider at 4:29.
The Devils answered when Parenteau took a pass from John Moore in the right circle and beat Reimer to cut the deficit to 3-2.
The Devils closed to 2-1 on a power-play goal by Zajac, whose shot was blocked but deflected off the skate of Panthers defenseman Alex Petrovic and into the net with 1:56 left in the second.
After going 0 for 7 on the power play in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Boston, the Panthers converted on their first two opportunities.
The Panthers took a 1-0 lead on a power-play goal by Ekblad. Keith Yandle passed from the slot to Ekblad high in the left circle. Ekblad's one-timer got by Schneider with 7:02 left in the first.
Florida stretched its lead to 2-0 on Malgin's power-play goal at 6:44 of the second. Malgin's shot from low in the right circle went past Schneider's glove. The 19-year-old recorded his first NHL goal on Tuesday against Boston.
Notes: Florida's Jagr played in his 1,640th NHL game, passing Dave Andreychuk and moving into sixth all-time on the league list. Next up: No. 5 Chris Chelios (1,651) and No. 4 Mark Recchi (1,652). The earliest Jagr could pass Gordie Howe (1,767) for the NHL record would be in the second half of the 2017-18 season. . Panthers coach Gerard Gallant said C Nick Bjugstad (hand) and LW Jussi Jokinen (lower body) could be back with the team as early as next week. .The Devils played their first game since a 3-1 victory at Tampa Bay on Saturday. . Devils C Reid Boucher and C Jacob Josefson were scratched.
UP NEXT
Devils: Visit Tampa Bay on Saturday
Panthers: Visit Washington on Saturday
