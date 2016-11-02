Cursed to first: Cubs vanquish 108 years of futility with epic World Series victory

Seven hundred and thirty days before Game 7 of the World Series, on his first day on the job as the manager of the Chicago Cubs, Joe Maddon stood inside a Wrigleyville bar and offered to buy the joint a round of shots and beers.
The joint was called the Cubby Bear, a venerable spot that sits just across the street from Wrigley Field. The occasion was an opening press conference. The moment was meant to send a message, to toast a new era of Cubs baseball, to foreshadow a party that Maddon hoped would happen at some point in the near future.
Maddon, a graying, bespectacled zen master of a baseball manager — the man who once took the lowly Tampa Bay Rays to the World Series — called it “The Hazleton Way,” echoing his blue-collar roots in Pennsylvania.
Two years later, on a unseasonably warm night in Cleveland, the “Hazleton Way” felt like the primer for the biggest party in the history of the North side of Chicago.
The Chicago Cubs, who began play in 1873 as the White Stockings and were a charter member of the National League, conquered a 108-year drought of futility and waiting on Wednesday, vanquishing the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in 10 innings in a Game 7 classic at Progressive Field.
On a night that featured a 5-1 lead, a collapse from closer Aroldis Chapman, and a 17-minute rain delay before the 10th inning, former Royal Ben Zobrist supplied the decisive stroke, sending an RBI double to left field to break a 6-6 deadlock in the top of the 10th inning.
The Indians, who had erased a 6-3 deficit in the eighth inning, would not come back this time, and the Cubs were world champions.
One year after helping the Royals break a 30-year drought without a title, Zobrist arrived in Chicago and hoisted the World Series trophy for the second straight year.
As the party spilled out onto the infield here in downtown Cleveland, the Cubs became the first team to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the World Series since the 1985 Royals — and the first to do it while winning the final two games on the road since the 1979 Pittsburgh Pirates.
In an instant, a franchise so defined by its status as “Lovable Loser” was transformed, and a group of young men became instant icons in the Windy City. Not since the 2004 Red Sox has baseball seen a drought smashed in such dramatic fashion. But this final performance was quintessential Cubs.
As the afternoon began on the shores of Lake Erie, the streets outside Progressive Field began to fill with title-starved fans. The bars along 9th Street teemed with life. The skies were blue as the temperature settled into the mid 70s.
Four months ago, this neighborhood had played host to Cleveland’s first title celebration in 52 years, a raucous party that followed the Cleveland Cavaliers’ NBA Finals victory over the Golden State Warriors.
Led by Ohio icon and prodigal son LeBron James, the Cavaliers had erased a 3-1 deficit and claimed the region’s first championship since the Browns won the NFL championship in 1964. Now the Indians were on the brink of their own collapse.
Sixty-eight years after their last championship, this Indians team had tamed the American League Central with a 94-67 record and ran roughshod through the postseason despite a patchwork starting rotation.
Like the Royals before them, the Indians’ formula was built on a dominating bullpen and a solid core of young talent. They were not supposed to conquer the big-money Boston Red Sox in the American League Division Series, but they did, winning in three games. They didn’t have enough pitching to handle the mighty bats of the Toronto Blue Jays, but they did that, too, claiming the American League pennant in five games.
In the World Series, they met the Chicago Cubs, winners of league-best 103 games, would-be slayers of a century-long drought, the creation of club president Theo Epstein, the former wunderkind executive who came to Chicago after the 2011 season and rebuilt the organization into a juggernaut.
In the last two years, the Cubs had won a combined 200 games and appeared in consecutive National League Championship Series. This year, they broke through, besting the San Francisco Giants in the first round and handling the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS, claiming the franchise’s first pennant since 1945.
For two years, the Cubs had been defined by a rising crop of young stars, the scar tissue of an enduring curse, and the laid-back ways of Maddon. As his first season began on the North Side, Maddon coined a simple mantra: “Try not to suck.”
On Wednesday, in the hours before first pitch, as an army of Cubs fans invaded downtown Cleveland, a young man found an empty spot behind the first base dugout during batting practice. On his shirt were four words: “Try not to suck.”
This was the scene as the Cubs and Indians set out to make history, as Chicago center fielder Dexter Fowler led off the night with a solo homer in the top of the first inning, as the massive contingent of Cubs fans exploded, turning Progressive Field into a quasi-neutral site.
The Indians would strike back in the bottom of the third, knotting the game at 1-1 after a leadoff double from Coco Crisp, a sacrifice bunt from Roberto Perez and a sharp RBI single to right from Carlos Santana.
The inning turned ominous for Chicago when second baseman Javier Baez tried to barehand a flip from shortstop Addison Russell and fumbled the ball. But with runners on first and second with one out, Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks ducked a knockout shot and danced out of trouble, retiring Francisco Lindor and Mike Napoli to end the inning. The Cubs’ offense was about to exert its will.
All postseason, Chicago’s offense had been infected by nights of silence. In the first four games of the World Series, they were shut out twice and scored just seven runs. But with Indians ace Corey Kluber on the mound in Game 7, taking the ball for the third time in nine days, the Cubs unleashed an early torrent.
Kris Bryant opened the fourth inning with a sharp single to left, and Kluber responded by plunking Anthony Rizzo. Ben Zobrist advanced Bryant to third with a fielder’s choice. And then shortstop Addison Russell lofted a short fly ball into left-center field.
As Rajai Davis settled in under the baseball, Bryant got into a sprinter’s position at third base. As the catch was made, he tore off for home plate, testing Davis’s arm. The throw was on time but sailed high, and Bryant slid in safely under the tag.
One batter later, Willson Contreras drove in Zobrist with an RBI double off the center-field wall, a play aided by Davis’ woeful route to the ball. By the top of the fifth, the Cubs’ Javier Baez had chased Kluber with a solo homer to center. As the Chicago dugout reveled in a 4-1 lead, Indians manager Terry Francona yanked Kluber in favor of reliever Andrew Miller.
The Cubs kept throwing haymakers. With two outs in the inning, Kris Bryant drew a walk and took off for second on a 1-2 slider to Anthony Rizzo. The pitch floated into the zone, and Rizzo ripped it into the right-field corner, scoring Bryant from first on what was scored a single.
Hendricks, the 26-year-old National League ERA champion, would allow just one run and two hits through four innings. But Maddon was not here to mess around. So when Santana walked with two outs, Maddon called on left-handed Jon Lester, who had jump-started the comeback in Game 5, to face Jason Kipnis.
Lester’s entrance also meant that his personal catcher, David Ross, replaced Contreras behind the plate. The move — if not totally curious — would soon come back to haunt.
Ross threw wild to first after Kipnis placed a ball right in front of home plate. The baseball bounced into the stands down the right field line and allowed the runners to move up 90 feet, to second and third. Then things got ever weird.
Facing shortstop Francisco Lindor, Lester spiked a breaking ball in the dirt and the baseball caromed off the mask of Ross, who was momentarily knocked off balance. The ball skirted away toward the Cubs’ dugout, and the extra second allowed Kipnis to round third base and haul toward home, scoring from second base on a wild pitch.
As Maddon swallowed hard in the dugout, the Indians had sliced the Cubs’ lead to 5-3. Chicago still needed 13 outs.
Ross, 39, is set to retire after the season. In two seasons in Chicago, his young teammates took to calling him “Grandpa Rossy.” In the top of the sixth, Chicago’s resident geriatric catcher atoned for his mistake. As Miller hurled a 1-2 fastball toward the plate, Ross put his barrel on the ball and clubbed it over the center field wall, giving the Cubs a 6-3 cushion.
It seemed like enough, especially as Lester worked in the eighth inning. But the Indians came charging back, chasing Lester after an infield single from Jose Ramirez with two outs.
Maddon called on closer Aroldis Chapman, who had worked 1 1/3 innings on Tuesday night, and then all heck broke loose. Brandon Guyer ripped an RBI double, slicing the Cubs’ lead to 6-4. And up stepped center fielder Rajai Davis, who saw six pitches before hooking the seventh — a 97-mph fastball — above the 19-foot wall in left field.
The homer tied the game at 6-6 and turned Progressive Field into a wall of noise. Davis thrust his arms into the air as he rounded the bases. The classic was just getting started.
