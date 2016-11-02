Seattle takes away interim tag, makes Schmetzer head coach

The Seattle Sounders have taken away the interim tag and named Brian Schmetzer head coach.
Seattle made the announcement at its annual meeting with season-ticket holders Wednesday night.
Schmetzer took over as the interim head coach after Sigi Schmid was let go in late July. At the time, Seattle was in ninth place in the MLS Western Conference and in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.
Schmetzer guided Seattle's turnaround that resulted in an eighth straight playoff berth. The Sounders went 8-2-4 the rest of the regular season and finished fourth in the Western Conference. The Sounders beat Sporting Kansas City in the knockout round of the playoffs and will take a 3-0 lead into the second-leg of the conference semifinals against FC Dallas on Sunday.
