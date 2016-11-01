Carroll defeats Andover 1-0 in 5A soccer quarterfinals

Bishop Carroll celebrates after defeating Andover 1-0 in their state quarterfinal game at Bishop Carroll High Tuesday. (Nov. 1, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Andover's Nathan Hammer (5) gets consoled by teammate Joshua Hamrick after their 1-0 loss to Bishop Carroll in the state quarterfinal game at Bishop Carroll High Tuesday. (Nov. 1, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Bishop Carroll's Carson Lee (32) attacks against Andover's Braeden Hovorak (10) in the first half of their quarterfinal game at Bishop Carroll High Tuesday. (Nov. 1, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Bishop Carroll's Skyler Stuckey, center, gets congratulated by his teammates after scoring against Andover in the first half of their quarterfinal game at Bishop Carroll High Tuesday. (Nov. 1, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Bishop Carroll's Corbyn Howard (10) attacks the goal against Andover in the first half of their state quarterfinal game at Bishop Carroll High Tuesday. Carroll won 1-0. (Nov. 1, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Bishop Carroll's Skylar Stuckey (35) gets fouled by Andover's Zachary Edwards in the first half of their state quarterfinal game at Bishop Carroll High Tuesday. Carroll won 1-0. (Nov. 1, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Bishop Carroll's Carson Lee (32) collides with Andover goalie Andrew Bringer in the first half of their state quarterfinal game at Bishop Carroll High Tuesday. Carroll won 1-0. (Nov. 1, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Bishop Carroll's Dawson Lee gets tackled by Andover's Nathan Hammer (5) in the first half of their state quarterfinal game at Bishop Carroll High Tuesday. Carroll won 1-0. (Nov. 1, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Bishop Carroll's Victor Farina (25) gets a foot in the face as he battles with Andover's Nathan Hammer (5) in the second half of their state quarterfinal game at Bishop Carroll High Tuesday. Carroll won 1-0. (Nov. 1, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Bishop Carroll's Corbyn Howard, left, fights for the ball with Andover's Zachary Edwards (11) in the second half of their state quarterfinal game at Bishop Carroll High Tuesday. Carroll won 1-0. (Nov. 1, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Andover's Conon Alexander (1) fights for the ball with Bishop Carroll's Victor Farina (25) in the second half of their state quarterfinal game at Bishop Carroll High Tuesday. Carroll won 1-0. (Nov. 1, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Andover's Nathan Hammer (5) and Bishop carroll's Dawson Lee, right, fight for the ball in the second half of their state quarterfinal game at Bishop Carroll High Tuesday. Carroll won 1-0. (Nov. 1, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Bishop Carroll's Corbyn Howard (10) attacks the goal against Andover in the second half of their state quarterfinal game at Bishop Carroll High Tuesday. Carroll won 1-0. (Nov. 1, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Bishop Carroll's Skylar Stuckey (35) fights for the ball with Andover's Remington Tee in the second half of their state quarterfinal game at Bishop Carroll High Tuesday. Carroll won 1-0. (Nov. 1, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Bishop Carroll's Carson Lee (32) attacks against Andover's Braeden Hovorak (10) in the first half of their quarterfinal game at Bishop Carroll High Tuesday. (Nov. 1, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle