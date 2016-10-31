Sports

October 31, 2016 7:13 PM

California Chrome is even-money favorite for Breeders' Cup

By BETH HARRIS AP Racing Writer
ARCADIA, Calif.

California Chrome is the early even-money favorite in a field of 10 for the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic, in which the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner will try to close the year with an undefeated record.

Chrome is 6-0 so far in 2016 and is already the richest horse in North American history with career earnings of $13.4 million. He will break from the No. 4 post on Saturday at Santa Anita under Victor Espinoza.

Arrogate drew the far outside post and is the 5-2 second choice for the 1 1/4-mile race against older horses. The late-developing 3-year-old colt stunned the racing world in August when he won the Travers at Saratoga by 13 1/2 lengths. Arrogate will try to deliver a record third straight Classic victory for trainer Bob Baffert.

Post positions were drawn Monday.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Andy Reid expands on Alex Smith and the concussion protocol

View more video

Sports Videos