Chapman helps Cubs keep World Series hopes alive

From the top step of the third-base dugout, where Cubs manager Joe Maddon has made his home this season, you could look straight down the line and see the outline of a 6-foot-4, 200-pound human missile, loosening in the Chicago bullpen.
As reliever Carl Edwards Jr. labored in the top of the seventh, Aroldis Chapman strutted to the bullpen mound down the left-field line and began to throw. All series long, Maddon had watched as Indians manager Terry Francona turned to reliever Andrew Miller in the middle innings. Now it was time for Maddon to unleash the most destructive weapon in his own pen.
It was Chapman time.
As the Chicago Cubs stared down elimination on Sunday night, Chapman stared down the Cleveland Indians, protecting a one-run lead and delivering a cathartic 3-2 victory to the home side in Game 5.
In the span of five outs in the seventh and eighth inning, Chapman stranded three runners and filled the radar-gun with triple-digit offerings, clocking as high as 102 mph. In the seventh, he came on with one on and one out and worked around a passed ball and a hit by pitch. In the eighth, he stranded a man on third by freezing Francisco Lindor with a 101 mph fastball at the knees.
By the end, after three more outs in the ninth, the Cubs had sliced the series deficit to 3-2 and sent the series back to Cleveland for Game 6 on Tuesday night. By the end, Chicago could revel in its first World Series victory at Wrigley Field since Oct. 8, 1945.
The Cubs’ offense, led by a solo homer from the struggling Kris Bryant, hacked away for three runs in the fourth. The formula resulted in a victory after two straight losses here on the North Side.
The Indians, of course, are still sitting in cush position in this series. No team has come back from a 3-1 deficit in the World Series since the Royals in 1985. But for one night, this city could exhale.
As the Cubs arrived at Wrigley Field on Sunday afternoon, the sidewalks on Waveland and Sheffield avenues brimmed with bodies and an uneasy energy permeated the scene. In the morning, the city of Chicago had awoken to a 3-1 series deficit and braced for the final game at Wrigley Field this season. There is no right way to prepare for the end, but as Cubs manager Joe Maddon met reporters before the game, he offered this recommendation.
“Please be nervous,” he said. “Absolutely. You should be nervous. We have to win tonight.”
The Cubs had put themselves in this position by scoring just seven runs in the first four games of the series, by wilting at the mere sight of a breaking ball from a Cleveland pitcher. To undo the damage, they needed to something that has not been done since those 1985 Royals escaped a 3-1 deficit and vanquished the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games. The difference, of course, is that the Royals won Game 5 on the road in St. Louis before pulling off Games 6 and 7 at then Royals Stadium.
Please be nervous.
If Wrigley Field was anxious, it perhaps feared the worst when Cleveland third baseman Jose Ramirez drilled a solo homer to left field off Lester in the top of the second inning. The pitch — a 93 mph fastball — left Ramirez’s bat at 102 mph and landed 10 rows deep in left field. As Ramirez circled the bases, the screams echoed from the Indians’ dugout.
The Cubs, though, would stir to life in the fourth against Indians starter Trevor Bauer, who began to unravel after three strong innings. First, Bauer left a 1-1 fastball in the zone against Bryant, who rocketed a game-tying homer to left field. Moments later, Anthony Rizzo pounded a double off the wall in right field, flashing the “double pistols” hand signal to the Cubs dugout, and Ben Zobrist turned up the heat with a single to right field.
Addison Russell gave the Cubs a precious 2-1 lead with a soft RBI single to third base. And for a moment, it appeared as if the floor would give out on Bauer. But with one out and the bases loaded, Maddon let catcher David Ross, Lester’s personal backstop, hit against Bauer. Ross delivered a sacrifice fly to left field, stretching the lead to 3-1. But the inning ended when Lester struck out.
Maddon, of course, could have unleashed slugger Kyle Schwarber against Bauer, knowing that he would eventually sub for Ross anyway. But Schwarber stayed in the dugout, and the Indians stayed in the game.
Cleveland sliced a run off the lead in the top of the sixth on an RBI single from Francisco Lindor, the torrid and precocious face of the Indians offense. Lester departed after allowing two runs in six innings. And in that moment, the Cubs led 3-2.
With Chapman in the bullpen, the lead would hold up.
