Sceviour's hat trick leads Panthers past Red Wings, 5-2

Colton Sceviour scored three goals — one at even strength, one on the power play and one short-handed — for his first career hat trick and added an assist to lead the Florida Panthers to a 5-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.
Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and Jonathan Marchessault also scored for Florida. James Reimer made 34 saves.
Dylan Larkin and Brendan Smith scored for Detroit, and Frans Nielsen had two assists. Peter Mrazek stopped six of the 10 shots before being replaced by Jimmy Howard in the second period. Howard finished with 13 saves.
Florida scored three goals in the first period to take a 3-0 lead.
Sceviour scored twice within 23 seconds for a two-goal lead. He scored a power-play goal at 6:09 when he tipped in Trocheck's cross-crease pass. Sceviour then put in a loose puck from in front at 6:32.
Marchessault made it 3-0 with 2:32 left in the first when he tipped in a cross-ice pass from Denis Malgin to complete a 2-on-1 rush. It was Marchessault's sixth goal.
Larkin's power-play goal put the Red Wings on the scoreboard at 2:36 of the second as he beat Reimer with a one-timer from the right circle for his third goal.
Trocheck restored the three-goal margin 2:26 later on a snap shot from the inside edge of the left circle off the rush. It was Trocheck's fourth goal and chased Mrazek.
Sceviour completed his hat trick with a short-handed goal with 3:35 left in the middle period, putting a loose puck into an open net with Howard out of position. It was his fifth goal this season, with four coming against Detroit.
Smith scored a power-play goal with 9:57 left. It was his first goal.
NOTES: Detroit LW Thomas Vanek, who missed his third game with a lower-body injury has been downgraded from day-to-day to week-to-week. ... Both teams were playing the second of back-to-back games after being shut out on Saturday. Florida lost 3-0 at Buffalo in the afternoon and the Red Wings 1-0 to Boston at home Saturday night. ... This was the second game between the teams this season. Florida won 4-1 at home on Oct. 15.
UP NEXT
Panthers: Host Boston on Tuesday night.
Red Wings: At Philadelphia on Wednesday night.
