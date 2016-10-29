Indians one win away from World Series title after 7-2 victory over Cubs

As this old stadium drained of life, and the end came nigh, the villain of this Chicago postseason donned a dark jacket and found a seat in the first-base dugout at Wrigley Field.
Corey Kluber did not smile because he rarely smiles. He was not nervous because he seems impervious to the slightest hint of emotion. For a moment, he did not even move. Kluber just stared ahead into the night. Did he even blink?
“He’s done things you can’t expect,” Cleveland pitching coach Mickey Callaway said.
There Kluber was, watching as the Indians closed out Game 4 of the 112th World Series on Saturday night, rolling to a 7-2 victory and a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Chicago Cubs. There was Kluber, the forgotten ace of this postseason, admiring his latest night of brilliance.
The Indians now sit just 27 outs from their first World Series championship since 1948, and they are there because Kluber, their T-1000 ace, delivered another cold and systematic performance on a cool October night in Chicago.
Just four days after pitching six scoreless innings in Game 1, Kluber took the ball on short rest and allowed one run and five hits over six innings. By the end, he had struck out five and neutralized the Chicago offense with a heavy dose of breaking balls.
By the end, Kluber had thrown just 81 pitches, leaving open the possibility of another start in Game 7.
But will we really need that?
For the third time in four games, the Cubs’ offense was a nonfactor. And Kluber made it so. And when it was over, Callaway stood on the infield dirt near the Indians dugout and pondered the performance.
“He probably hasn’t even thrown a change-up yet,” Callaway said.
That time will come, but maybe not until 2017.
“I think he’s proving over and over just how good he is,” Indians manager Terry Francona said of Kluber.
Saturday night, facing a 2-1 series deficit, the Cubs’ offense was handcuffed for the third time in four games. The Cubs were not shut out, as they were in Games 1 and 3, but the result was not much better. No. 2 hitter Kris Bryant finished 0-3, dropping his average to .071 in the World Series. Cubs manager Joe Maddon did not even unleash the bat of Kyle Schwarber, who finished the game in the on-deck circle.
The Cubs scored one run off Kluber in the first. Dexter Fowler homered in the eighth. That was it.
So on Sunday night in Chicago, Cleveland’s Trevor Bauer will match up with Chicago’s Jon Lester, and the Indians will have an opportunity to spill Champagne in the Windy City. The American League Central could notch its second straight World Series title.
“You want to get it done as soon as possible, but we don’t know what’s in the cards for us, so we’ll see what it holds for us,” Indians outfielder Coco Crisp said.
For a city that had not won a championship in a major sport since 1964, a World Series championship would be Cleveland’s second title in months. (The Cavaliers hoisted the NBA championship trophy last summer.)
For a franchise that has come so close in the last three decades — a 1995 World Series loss to the Atlanta Braves, a painful Game 7 loss to the Florida Marlins in 1997 — it would mark the end of a championship drought that dates back nearly 70 years to 1948.
“I think it's business as usual,” Kluber said. “I think we have to take tomorrow with the same approach we've taken every game to this point.”
If not for the Cubs’ own 108-year drought, perhaps we would recognize the history that could take place Sunday at Wrigley. If not for the glare of the Cubs’ rebirth — and the hype that has built on Chicago’s North Side — perhaps we would recognize the Indians for what they are: A team not unlike the 2015 Royals, balanced and athletic and able to confound opponents in multiple ways.
“I think we got some guys that are superstar-caliber players,” said reliever Andrew Miller, who joined the Indians before the trade deadline in July. “Corey Kluber has a Cy Young. He probably isn’t talked about that much.”
Yes, if not for the Cubs, maybe we would be talking about Kluber a lot more, too. In six seasons in Cleveland, Kluber has won one Cy Young Award and made another All-Star team. He could win another Cy Young this offseason.
And still, he is not Justin Verlander or Chris Sale or David Price. Even this year, he only made the All-Star team when Royals manager Ned Yost needed an alternate.
“He hasn’t gotten his due,” second baseman Jason Kipnis said of Kluber. “He won a Cy Young and still isn’t necessarily a household name. I don’t think he’s going to have to worry about that anymore.
Consider the numbers: In 30 1/3 innings this postseason, Kluber has allowed just three earned runs and recorded 35 strikeouts. In five starts across 22 days, he has carried a rotation that lost starters Danny Salazar and Carlos Carrasco to injury in September.
“He knew two weeks ago, or three weeks ago, whenever the postseason started, that he was gonna have to do this,” Callaway said. “So that was even more pressure on him. When we lost those two starters, he knew right away.”
Kluber knew, and he relished the challenge. In four postseason starts, he had posted a 0.74 ERA.
As Francona elected to shorten his rotation, in part a necessity after Salazar and Carrasco were rendered useless as starters, Maddon eschewed Game 1 starter Jon Lester and rode with 38-year-old John Lackey, the irascible bulldog who had surrendered five runs across eight innings in two postseason starts.
Lackey had notched a 3.35 ERA during the regular season, subsisting on guile, experience and a biting slider. He also maintained a solid World Series resume, once closing out Game 7 as a rookie starter for the 2002 Los Angeles Angels. And as the Cubs gathered at Wrigley Field on Saturday afternoon, Lester suggested a start on short rest was never considered.
“I would never in a million years ask to take John Lackey's spot in a postseason start,” Lester said. “That's what this guy's made for.”
The Indians didn’t waste time pressing the issue. After Kluber allowed an RBI single to Anthony Rizzo in the bottom of the first, Cleveland first baseman Carlos Santana hammered a 3-2 fastball into the seats in right field. The baseball cut through a gusting wind and landed 381 feet from home plate. And the Indians were not done.
With two out, the Cubs elected to intentionally walk rookie Tyler Naquin with Lonnie Chisenhall standing at second and Kluber due up next. The decision — a statistically sound gambit — would backfire when Kluber tapped one down the third base line and Bryant threw wild of first base.
As Chisenhall arrived at third, the ball deflected off the glove of Rizzo, who didn’t come off the bag. The mental breakdown allowed Chisenhall to sprint home for a 2-1 lead.
The lead would stretch to 3-1 on an RBI single from Francisco Lindor in the top of the third. Lackey’s night was over after allowing three runs (two earned) in five innings. The Indians would jump on Cubs reliever Mike Montgomery, a former Royals prospect, in the sixth as the lead ballooned to 4-1.
This was what the Indians have done all postseason. A prick here. A gash there. Another lead for Andrew Miller and a bullpen that has run roughshod over three opponents this postseason.
When Kipnis roped a three-run shot into the seats in right field in the top of the seventh, a nervous silence filled the bleachers at Wrigley. They knew. Everyone knew.
In World Series history, 46 teams have built a 3-1 lead. Just six — 13 percent — have come back and won. And no team has pieced together the feat since the 1985 Royals. This is what the Cubs face.
“These are the guys that got us here,” Maddon said afterward. “I’m very pleased with all of our guys. We had the one good game offensively in Cleveland. We just need that one moment.”
For Cleveland, another moment came on Saturday night. Kluber stood on the mound at Wrigley Field, and for six innings, he did his job.
“He does all the little things you want in a pitcher,” Kipnis said. “He doesn’t walk people. He competes. He fields his position. He keeps his composure.”
And when his team needs it, he will start again four days later.
“We don’t want him to do that too much,” Kipnis said. “But right now we’ll ask him to.”
Indians 7, Cubs 2
Cleveland AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Davis lf-cf
4
1
0
0
0
0
.091
Kipnis 2b
5
2
3
3
0
1
.294
Lindor ss
4
1
2
1
1
1
.467
Santana 1b
4
1
3
1
0
1
.273
Miller p
0
0
0
0
0
0
—
e-Martinez ph
1
0
0
0
0
1
.000
Otero p
0
0
0
0
0
0
—
Ramirez 3b
5
0
0
0
0
1
.313
Chisenhall rf
3
1
0
1
0
1
.077
Perez c
3
0
0
0
1
1
.231
Naquin cf
1
0
0
0
1
1
.200
b-Guyer ph-lf
2
0
0
0
0
1
.200
Kluber p
2
0
1
0
0
1
.500
c-Crisp ph
1
1
1
0
0
0
.333
Napoli 1b
1
0
0
0
0
0
.182
Totals 36
7
10
6
3
10
Chicago AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Fowler cf
4
2
2
1
0
0
.235
Bryant 3b
3
0
0
0
1
0
.071
Rizzo 1b
3
0
2
1
0
1
.286
Zobrist lf
4
0
0
0
0
2
.375
Contreras c
4
0
0
0
0
3
.077
Russell ss
4
0
1
0
0
0
.133
Heyward rf
4
0
2
0
0
0
.286
Baez 2b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.118
Lackey p
1
0
0
0
0
1
.000
a-Coghlan ph
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Montgomery p
0
0
0
0
0
0
—
Grimm p
0
0
0
0
0
0
—
Wood p
0
0
0
0
0
0
—
d-Almora ph
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Rondon p
0
0
0
0
0
0
—
Totals 33
2
7
2
1
8
Cleveland
021
001
300
—
7
10
0
Chicago
100
000
010
—
2
7
2
a-flied out for Lackey in the 5th. b-struck out for Naquin in the 6th. c-doubled for Kluber in the 7th. d-lined out for Wood in the 7th. e-struck out for Miller in the 9th.
E: Bryant 2 (2). LOB: Cleveland 7, Chicago 6. 2B: Kipnis (2), Crisp (1), Fowler (1), Rizzo (2). HR: Santana (1), off Lackey; Kipnis (1), off Wood; Fowler (1), off Miller. RBIs: Kipnis 3 (3), Lindor (1), Santana (1), Chisenhall (1), Fowler (1), Rizzo (2). SB: Rizzo (1). SF: Chisenhall.
Runners left in scoring position: Cleveland 3 (Davis, Ramirez, Guyer); Chicago 3 (Zobrist, Contreras, Russell). RISP: Cleveland 3 for 8; Chicago 1 for 7. Runners moved up: Perez. GIDP: Ramirez, Baez. DP: Cleveland 1 (Ramirez, Kipnis, Santana); Chicago 1 (Baez, Russell, Rizzo).
Cleveland
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Kluber W, 2-0
6
5
1
1
1
6
81
0.75
Miller
2
1
1
1
0
2
27
1.69
Otero
1
1
0
0
0
0
15
0.00
Chicago
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Lackey L, 0-1
5
4
3
2
1
5
84
3.60
Montgomery
2/3
1
1
1
2
0
17
2.70
Grimm
1/3
1
2
2
0
1
14
18.00
Wood
1
2
1
1
0
2
21
6.75
Rondon
2
2
0
0
0
2
19
3.86
Grimm pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored: Grimm 2-0, Wood 2-2. IBB: off Lackey (Naquin). HBP: Kluber (Rizzo), Grimm (Davis). WP: Grimm.
Umpires: Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Joe West; Third, Sam Holbrook; Right, John Hirschbeck; Left, Chris Guccione. Time: 3:16. Att: 41,706.
