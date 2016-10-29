Sports

October 29, 2016 7:18 PM

Final VarsityKansas.com football rankings (Oct. 29)

By Taylor Eldridge

teldridge@wichitaeagle.com

Overall

1. Derby 9-0 (1)

2. Blue Valley 9-0 (2)

3. Miege 8-1 (3)

4. SM East 8-1 (4)

5. Manhattan 9-0 (5)

6. Garden City 9-0 (6)

7. Junction City 8-1 (7)

8. Goddard 8-1 (8)

9. Wichita Heights 8-1 (9)

10. Great Bend 8-1 (10)

Class 6A

1. Derby 9-0 (1)

2. Blue Valley 9-0 (2)

3. SM East 8-1 (3)

4. Manhattan 9-0 (4)

5. Garden City 9-0 (5)

Others (in alphabetical order): BV North 6-3 (NR), Free State 7-2 (NR), Hutchinson 8-1 (NR), Junction City 8-1 (NR), Lawrence 6-3 (NR), Washburn Rural 6-3 (NR), Wichita Northwest 6-3 (NR).

Final Class 5A

1. Goddard 8-1 (1)

2. Wichita Heights 8-1 (2)

3. Great Bend 8-1 (3)

4. Carroll 7-2 (4)

5. Valley Center 8-1 (5)

Others: Andover 6-3 (NR), KC Schlagle 8-1 (NR), Maize 7-2 (NR), Mill Valley 5-4 (NR), Pittsburg 5-4 (NR), St. Thomas Aquinas 6-3 (NR), Topeka Seaman 7-2 (NR).

Class 4A-I

1. Miege 8-1 (1)

2. Basehor-Linwood 9-0 (2)

3. Buhler 8-1 (3)

4. Maize South 8-1 (4)

5. Andale 8-1 (5)

Others: Abilene 7-2 (NR), De Soto 7-2 (NR), Independence 8-1 (NR), KC Piper 6-3 (NR), McPherson 7-2 (NR), Mulvane 7-2 (NR), Ottawa 7-2 (NR).

Class 4A-II

1. Frontenac 9-0 (1)

2. Pratt 8-1 (2)

3. Holcomb 8-1 (3)

4. Columbus 8-1 (4)

5. Scott City 7-2 (5)

Others: Colby 5-4 (NR), Holton 5-4 (NR), Nickerson 6-3 (NR), Santa Fe Trail 7-2 (NR), Smoky Valley 7-2 (NR), Topeka Hayden 5-4 (NR), Wichita Collegiate 6-3 (NR).

Class 3A

1. Hoisington 9-0 (1)

2. Silver Lake 9-0 (2)

3. Phillipsburg 9-0 (3)

4. Rossville 8-1 (4)

5. Nemaha Central 9-0 (5)

Others: Caney Valley 7-2 (NR), Chaparral 8-1 (NR), Conway Springs 7-2 (NR), Galena 7-2 (NR), Garden Plain 8-1 (NR), Halstead 8-1 (NR), Hesston 6-3 (NR), Jayhawk Linn 9-0 (NR), Marysville 7-2 (NR), Norton 6-3 (NR), Sabetha 8-1 (NR), SE-Saline 7-2 (NR), Wellsville 8-1 (NR).

Class 2-1A

1. Troy 9-0 (1)

2. Plainville 8-1 (3)

3. Meade 8-1 (4)

4. Smith Center 7-2 (5)

5. Washington County 7-2 (NR)

Others: Chase County 6-3 (NR), Elkhart 6-3 (NR), Jefferson North 8-1 (NR), Lyndon 8-1 (2), Olpe 5-4 (NR), Pittsburg Colgan 6-3 (NR), Sedgwick 7-2 (NR), Valley Heights 7-2 (NR).

8-Man I

1. Spearville 9-0 (1)

2. Central Plains 9-0 (2)

3. Osborne 9-0 (3)

4. St. Francis 8-0 (4)

5. Burlingame 9-0 (5)

Others: Attica-Argonia 7-2 (NR), Clifton-Clyde 8-1 (NR), Herington 7-2 (NR), Logan-Palco 7-2 (NR), Rawlins County 7-1 (NR), Sedan 8-1 (NR), South Central 8-1 (NR), St. Paul 8-1 (NR), West Elk 8-1 (NR).

8-Man II

1. Hanover 8-0 (1)

2. Dighton 9-0 (2)

3. Pike Valley 8-1 (3)

4. Hartford 8-1 (4)

5. Wallace County 6-3 (5)

Others: Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 7-2 (NR), Caldwell 7-2 (NR), Central Christian 8-1 (NR), Hodgeman County 5-4 (NR), Ingalls 8-1 (NR), Otis-Bison 6-3 (NR), Rock Hills 7-2 (NR), South Barber 8-1 (NR), Wakefield 7-2 (NR).

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Bishop Carroll 41, Kapaun Mount Carmel 8

View more video

Sports Videos