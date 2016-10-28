PHOTOS: Fourth-quarter safety send Northwest over Topeka 29-28

Northwest's Joey Gilbertson (72) celebrates after sacking Topeka QB Corey Thomas for a safety in the fourth quarter helping them beat Topeka 29-28 in their first round playoff game at Northwest High Friday. (Oct. 28, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Northwest's Joey Gilbertson (72) celebrates with teammate Josh Carter (44) after defeating Topeka 29-28 in the first round playoff game at Northwest Friday. Gilbertson's sack of Topeka QB Corey Thomas for a safety in the fourth quarter helped them beat Topeka in their first round playoff game at Northwest High Friday. (Oct. 28, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Northwest's Martese Mullins (11) gets pushed out of bounds by Topeka's Jaimien Berry (7) but not till after a big gain in the second quarter. Northwest beat Topeka 29-28 in their first round playoff game at Northwest High Friday. (Oct. 28, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Northwest's Jahyl Rounds dives into the end zone for a RD against Topeka in the fourth quarter. Northwest beat Topeka 29-28 in their first round playoff game at Northwest High Friday. (Oct. 28, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Northwest's Josh Carter (44) celebrates after stopping Topeka on fourth down in the second quarter. Northwest beat Topeka 29-28 in their first round playoff game at Northwest High Friday. (Oct. 28, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Northwest's Jaxson Reynolds (10) runs for big garage after a section against Topeka in the second quarter. Northwest beat Topeka 29-28 in their first round playoff game at Northwest High Friday. (Oct. 28, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Northwest's Jaxson Reynolds runs for yardage after a reception against Topeka in the second quarter. Northwest beat Topeka 29-28 in their first round playoff game at Northwest High Friday. (Oct. 28, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Northwest's Jahyl Rounds (3) breaks free for big run against Topeka in the first quarter at Northwest High Friday. (Oct. 28, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Northwest's Jaxson Reynolds (10) takes off for a long run after a reception against Topeka in the second quarter at Northwest High Friday. (Oct. 28, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Northwest's Jahyl Rounds cuts back against Topeka in the fourth quarter. Northwest beat Topeka 29-28 in their first round playoff game at Northwest High Friday. (Oct. 28, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Northwest's Jaxson Reynolds (10) can't quite hang on to this pass against Topeka in the fourth quarter. Northwest beat Topeka 29-28 in their first round playoff game at Northwest High Friday. (Oct. 28, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Northwest's Jalen Smith heads into the end zone after a reception in the fourth quarter to help beat Topeka 29-28 in their first round playoff game at Northwest High Friday. (Oct. 28, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Northwest's Joey Gilbertson (72) gets a hug from teammate Jack Schreiber (67) after sacking Topeka QB Corey Thomas for a safety in the fourth quarter helping them beat Topeka 29-28 in their first round playoff game at Northwest High Friday. (Oct. 28, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
The Northwest Grizzlies celebrate after defeating Topeka 29-28 in their first round playoff game at Northwest High Friday. (Oct. 28, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Northwest cheerleaders Lexie Weis, Madison Ricke and Haylie Leclair, left to right, get into the spirit of things before their playoff game with Topeka at Northwest High Friday. (Oct. 28, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
The Northwest marching band plays the national anthem before their first round playoff game against Topeka at Northwest High Friday. (Oct. 28, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
The Northwest flag girls wait for their team to take the field before their first round playoff game with Topeka at Northwest High Friday. (Oct. 28, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Northwest coach Steve Martin yells out instruction to his team during their game with Topeka in the second quarter. Northwest beat Topeka 29-28 in their first round playoff game at Northwest High Friday. (Oct. 28, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Northwest fans are silhouetted by the sunset before their game with Topeka at Northwest High Friday. (Oct. 28, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
The Northwest Grizzlies take the field before their first round playoff game against Topeka at Northwest High Friday. (Oct. 28, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Northwest fans can't believe it as their team gives up an early TD to Topeka during their first round playoff game at Northwest High Friday. (Oct. 28, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Northwest students cheer on their team during their game with Topeka at Northwest High Friday. (Oct. 28, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Northwest's Jaxson Reynolds (10) pulls in a reception for a big gain against Topeka in the first quarter at Northwest High Friday. (Oct. 28, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Northwest QB Austin Anderson takes off running against Topeka in the second quarter during their first-round playoff at Northwest High. (Oct. 28, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Northwest flag girls wait for the team to take the field before the first-round playoff game between Northwest and Topeka at Northwest High. (Oct. 28, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
The Northwest captains come out for the coin toss before the first-round playoff game between Northwest and Topeka at Northwest High. (Oct. 28, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle