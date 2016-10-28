As World Series returns to Wrigley, Indians take control with 1-0 victory

They had waited 71 years for a World Series game at Wrigley Field, waited through seven decades of losing and heartbreak and sun-lit, liquid-fueled parties on the North Side of Chicago. They had waited all that time, survived all those lost seasons, to experience a day like this. It was 65 degrees and sunny on Friday afternoon. The city oozed with wonder and delight. The Fall Classic had finally come to the Friendly Confines.
And they didn’t expect it to feel like this.
As the final strike evaded the bat of Javier Baez in the bottom of the ninth, the winning run stood frozen at second base. The silence came next.
The Cleveland Indians took control of this 112th World Series on Friday, crafting a 1-0 victory in Game 3 and taking a 2-1 series lead over the Chicago Cubs. As a sell-out crowd of 41,703 turned into a tense church in the final innings, the Indians reclaimed homefield advantage with their ace, right-hander Corey Kluber, set to take the mound here on Saturday night.
"We were so anxious to win this," Cubs catcher Willson Contreras said.
Nearly 15 minutes after the final out, Cubs president Theo Epstein descended a flight of stairs to the home clubhouse, a pained expression on his face. He pushed through a doorway and disappeared into a back hallway. His team stood just two losses from elimination, the same trap they faced in the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Cubs could escape again, of course. They did against the Dodgers. But after being shutout for the second time in three games — after losing a game in which Cy Young contender Kyle Hendricks started opposite Cleveland’s Josh Tomlin — the Cubs face the following fate. They must win three of the next four games. And Kluber could be staring back at them in two of them.
“I don’t think anybody is going to have their heads down today,” said Cubs left fielder Ben Zobrist, the former Royal. “It’s one game.”
That may be true, but to this point the Cubs' offense has been a genuine enigma unable to pierce the elite arms in the back of the Indians bullpen. On Friday, left-hander Andrew Miller added another 1 1/3 scoreless innings to a beastly run through the postseason. In 15 scoreless innings this October, Miller has tallied 27 strikeouts, the second most in postseason history. After throwing just 17 pitches, he could be available for a long outing on Saturday night.
“We know we're going to have our hands full to beat these guys,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “And tonight was a good example. I mean, that was as close a ballgame as you're ever going to find.”
The Indians won because Tomlin displayed steady calm and delivered in a frenzied atmosphere. They won because their bullpen has turned into the most ferocious weapon of this postseason. And now they stand two victories away from their world championship since 1948.
"We found a way," Francona said.
The Indians broke a 0-0 deadlock in the seventh, when pinch hitter Coco Crisp, a one-time Royal, dumped an RBI single into right field. The moment was set up when Cubs reliever Carl Edwards Jr. allowed a leadoff single to Roberto Perez. Moments later, Tyler Naquin laid down a sacrifice. And then Edwards spiked a breaking ball into the dirt. Pinch runner Michael Martinez scampered to second base. He scored when Crisp, hitting for Miller, lifted a single in front of right fielder Jorge Soler.
In that moment, Francona could have elected to ride with Miller, who was still fresh. But he bet on Crisp, the 36-year-old veteran who spent one injury-plagued season in Kansas City in 2009.
“I just thought that [Miller] did what he was supposed to and, again, if he wouldn't have come up to hit, maybe we would have sent him back out,” Francona said.
The Cubs offense mustered just four hits through eight innings before putting runners at second and third with two outs in the ninth. But as Wrigley started to pulsate, Indians closer Cody Allen closed out the victory by striking out Baez.
"They just had a few more drop at the right time," Zobrist said. "They scored that one run. Otherwise, we'd still be playing."
For Chicago, it wasn’t supposed to go like this. At just before 5 a.m., the line started to form outside the Cubby Bear, the famed watering hole at 1059 W Addison St., just down the street from Wrigley Field. All over Wrigleyville, the scene was the same, a mass of people filling the streets and flooding the neighborhood bars. By 11 a.m., Francona, the veteran Indians skipper, arrived at the ballpark after a morning swim, slipping past the crowd unnoticed. By 4 p.m., three hours before first pitch, the sidewalks outside the famous red marquee were crammed.
“The fact that people are flying in just to be at a bar, not even be at the ballpark, that is pretty impressive,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said before the game.
By first pitch, the temperature was a crisp 62 degrees and the wind was gusting out, whipping up the flags above the center field scoreboard. The conditions appeared suited for a slugfest. But Hendricks and Josh Tomlin would exchange zeroes for nearly five innings.
Tomlin was the cleaner of the two, allowing just two hits in 4 2/3 innings. Hendricks needed a combination of solid defense and fortuitous timing.
In the top of the first, Hendricks escaped a tricky jam — first and third with one out — by picking off Francisco Lindor at first base. In the fourth, he saved a run by making a difficult pick on the relay throw of a 3-6-1 double play attempt. The double play was unsuccessful, but the pick kept the ball on the infield with a man at third base. Hendricks escaped the inning by striking out Perez with two out.
The Indians threatened again in the top of the fifth, loading the bases on a single, walk and hit by pitch. Maddon emerged from the dugout and called for right-hander Justin Grimm, who had recorded a 4.10 ERA in the regular season. And to the plate strode shortstop Francisco Lindor, a star of this postseason. The matchup was tilted toward the Indians, but Grimm conjured some magic, inducing a 4-6-3 double play and pumping his fist as the roars overtook Wrigley.
"You always want to stay in the game as a starter," Hendricks said. "But at that point, I wasn't making good pitches, I wasn't sharp."
By the bottom of the fifth, Francona had turned to Miller, who struck out three while breezing through 1 1/3 innings. The game remained scoreless through six innings.
The Indians finally stirred in the seventh. The series is now back in their grip.
“It's just one of those things,” Maddon said. “We're capable of making the adjustments necessary, and we've got to do that moving forward.”
So here we are after three games. On Friday, it had been 29,950 days since the last World Series game here, a season that took place during the Truman administration in 1945. When it was over, when the ballpark was empty and the Indians were smiling inside the visitors locker room, the Cubs were still looking for their first home series win in 71 years.
