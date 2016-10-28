8-man game sets Kansas scoring record with 182 combined points

What happens when a pair of 1-win football teams play each other in the final week of the regular season with nothing on the line?
On Thursday night between Onaga and Valley Falls, a pair of 8-man football programs located in northeast Kansas, it meant records would fall.
There would be a total of five 8-man records were either broken or tied in Onaga’s 114-68 victory to close out the season, most notably breaking the record for most combined points scored in a game: at 182. Onaga came four points short of tying the record set by Northern Valley in 1985 for most points in a single game with 118.
The star of the game was Onaga quarterback Logan Martin, who played a role in 14 of Onaga’s 15 touchdowns in the game. Marten rushed 21 times for 324 yards and five touchdowns and also completed 15 of 20 passes for 327 yards and nine touchdowns — tying the 8-man record for most touchdowns thrown in a single game.
Onaga receiver Tyler Herrman also etched his name in the state record book with his eight touchdown receptions that was a part of his 11-catch, 270-yard performance.
Valley Falls shattered the record for most offensive plays in a game with 119, which was 24 more than the previous most set by Tipton in 1986. Valley Falls quarterback Tyler Lockhart also broke the state record for most passing attempts in a game with 79.
Lockhart completed 37 of 79 passes for 465 yards and six touchdowns, but he also threw five interceptions. Chris Yates hauled in 14 catches for 213 receiving yards and Carter Allen led the team in rushing with 257 yards.
Predicting such a high-scoring affair beforehand would have been difficult: Onaga hadn’t scored more than 54 points all season and was even shut out twice, while Valley Falls had combined for 115 points in its eight previous games.
