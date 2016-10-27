North cruises past east into 6A soccer quarterfinals

North High's Cesar Verdin (3) celebrates with his teammates after scoring North's first goal against east in the first half. The Redskins went on to win 5-0 to win the regional championship. (Oct. 27, 2016)
North High's Cesar Verdin (3) celebrates with his teammates after scoring North's first goal against east in the first half. The Redskins went on to win 5-0 to win the regional championship. (Oct. 27, 2016)
North High's Jonathon Renteria (16) scores on a penalty kick against East in the second half. The Redskins went on to win 5-0 to win the regional championship. (Oct. 27, 2016)
North High's Jonathon Renteria, right, gets congratulated by teammate Doron Boyd (7) after scoring his second goal against East in the second half. The Redskins went on to win 5-0 to win the regional championship. (Oct. 27, 2016)
North High's Jonathon Renter, left, leave the field with the regional trophy as the Redskins beat East 5-0 to win the regional championship. (Oct. 27, 2016)
North High's Jonathon Renteria, right, gets congratulated by teammates Alfonso Ceballos (14) and Martin Flores after scoring on a penalty kick in the second half. The Redskins went on to win 5-0 to win the regional championship. (Oct. 27, 2016)
East's Daniel Guarded (9) tries to move the ball up the filed against North in the first half. The Redskins went on to win 5-0 to win the regional championship. (Oct. 27, 2016)
North High's Enrique najera (23) and East's Aaron Quezada (3) fight for the ball in the second half. The Redskins went on to win 5-0 to win the regional championship. (Oct. 27, 2016)
East's Brandon Savinon (11) tries to weave his way through the North defense in the first half. The Redskins went on to win 5-0 to win the regional championship. (Oct. 27, 2016)
East's Angel Montanez (15) heads the ball away from the goal against North's Alfonso Ceballos (14) the second half. The Redskins went on to win 5-0 to win the regional championship. (Oct. 27, 2016)
East's Angel Hernandez can't believe it as North scores their third goal in the second half. The Redskins went on to win 5-0 to win the regional championship. (Oct. 27, 2016)
North High's Alfredo Espino (15) controls the ball against east in the second half. The Redskins went on to win 5-0 to win the regional championship. (Oct. 27, 2016)
North High's Raul Martin (21) gets congratulated after heading in a ball for a goal against East in the first half. The Redskins went on to win 5-0 to win the regional championship. (Oct. 27, 2016)
North High's Juan Pablo Plancarte (2) gets congratulated by his teammates after scoring against East in the second half. The Redskins went on to win 5-0 to win the regional championship. (Oct. 27, 2016)
North High's manuel Orona (6) battles for the ball with East's Angel Hernandez (0) in the first half. The Redskins went on to win 5-0 to win the regional championship. (Oct. 27, 2016)
