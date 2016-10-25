Andrew Miller escapes bases-loaded jam, Indians beat Cubs 6-0 in World Series opener

The first salvo in this 2016 World Series was unleashed by a 6-foot-7 man with a wispy beard, a menacing scowl and a left arm straight out of the Old West.
Andrew Miller, the Indians reliever turned gunslinger turned postseason wrecking ball, was always going to make his imprint on this series. But as a much anticipated showdown began on Tuesday night at Progressive Field, he did not take long to stare down the Chicago Cubs and shift the balance of power.
In a 6-0 victory in Game 1, Miller came on in the top of the seventh inning and navigated a no-out, bases-loaded jam, helping deliver a 1-0 series lead to Cleveland, the forgotten city in this October clash. The escape was crucial. The mechanics of it were nearly unfair.
After relieving starter Corey Kluber with nobody out and a man on first, Miller issued a walk to Cubs designated hitter Kyle Schwarber and a single to playoff talisman Javier Baez. With nobody out and the Indians’ lead at 3-0, the Cubs had placed the tying run at first base. Then Miller put the game on ice.
He coaxed a soft fly ball from Willson Contreras. He struck out Addison Russell on three pitches. He took down David Ross with a buckling, 3-2 slider. When the deed was done, Miller pumped his fist into the air and Progressive Field began to rock on a cool night in Northwest Ohio.
So here we are. The Indians own a 1-0 series lead entering Game 2 on Wednesday night, which will begin an hour early — 6:08 p.m. — because of rain in the forecast. The Cubs, looking for their first world championship since 1908, will regroup with Jake Arrieta on the mound.
On Tuesday, Kluber set the tone for the evening with six scoreless innings. Catcher Roberto Perez blasted two homers, including a knockout three-run shot in the eighth. Shortstop Francisco Lindor finished 3 for 4 with a run scored.
As the fall classic returned to Cleveland for the first time in 19 years, the Indians built an early lead with an opportunistic, jab-jab-jab ambush of Chicago starter Jon Lester. With two outs in the first inning, shortstop Lindor stroked a single to center field. Mike Napoli and Carlos Santana drew consecutive five-pitch walks. And Jose Ramirez opened the scoring with a soft grounder that rolled perfectly down the third-base line.
Moments later, Lester plunked Brandon Guyer with an 0-2 cutter, and the score was 2-0 after the first. The Indians would extend the lead to 3-0 in the fourth, when Perez launched a rocket shot to left field.
Lester would survive through 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and six hits. He struck out seven and issued three walks, and at times, he appeared flummoxed by the strike zone of home plate umpire Larry Vanover. But he could not measure up to Kluber, the stone-faced ace of the Cleveland staff.
In 32 starts this season, Kluber posted a 3.14 ERA and led all qualified starters with a 149 ERA-plus. On Tuesday, he became the first man to strike out eight men in the first three innings of a World Series game.
Schwarber, who had not played since suffering a torn ACL in his left knee on April 7, interrupted Kluber’s dominance with a booming double to right-center in the top of the fourth.
The moment capped six months of rehab and a near miraculous return to the lineup after just 2 1/2 games of work in the Arizona Fall League. On Tuesday afternoon, Schwarber admitted he might weep at some point on this night. Instead, the 23-year-old slugger collected his first hit since bashing five homers during a star turn last October.
For the Cubs, who had not appeared in a World Series game since 1945, it was one moment. Down 1-0 in this series, they will now need more of them.
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
Comments