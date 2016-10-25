Wichita State men favored again in MVC basketball; women picked 5th

Wichita State’s men’s basketball team is favored to win the Missouri Valley Conference in a fourth straight preseason poll, the conference announced on Monday.
The Shockers, who have won the past three MVC regular-season titles, received 37 of the 42 first-place votes and 413 total. Illinois State, with four first-place votes and 356 total, is second and followed by Northern Iowa’s one first-place vote and 348 total.
WSU’s women’s team is picked fifth. Drake received 34 of the 40 first-place votes and 392 points, followed by Northern Iowa and Missouri State.
Wichita State’s Markis McDuffie earned a spot on the preseason All-MVC team. Shaq Morris is on the second team. Rangie Bessard is on the women’s All-MVC team.
Northern Iowa senior Jeremy Morgan and Drake senior Lizzy Wendell were voted preseason players of the year.
The WSU men are preseason favorites for a seventh time since the poll started in 1985-86. The season ended in the NIT three times (1989, 2004, 2011) and in the NCAA Tournament three times (2014, 2015, 2016).
A panel of MVC coaches, sports information directors, media members and coaches vote.
MVC basketball polls
Men
1. Wichita State (37 first-place votes) 413 total
2. Illinois State (4) 356
3. Northern Iowa (1) 348
4. Missouri State 278
5. Southern Illinois 228
6. Indiana State 219
7. Loyola 179
8. Bradley 110
9. Evansville 106
10. Drake 73
Women
1. Drake (34) 392
2. Northern Iowa (4) 317
3. Missouri State (2) 313
4. Southern Illinois 306
5. Wichita State 248
6. Indiana State 199
7. Bradley 141
8. Illinois State 123
9. Evansville 109
10. Loyola 52
All-MVC teams
Men
First team
F Markis McDuffie, Wichita State
F MiKyle McIntosh, Illinois State
G Jeremy Morgan, Northern Iowa
G Brenton Scott, Indiana State
G Paris Lee, Illinois State
Second team
G Milton Doyle, Loyola
G Dequon Miller, Missouri State
C Shaq Morris, Wichita State
F Sean O’Brien, Southern Illinois
G Reed Timmer, Drake
Women
F Rangie Bessard, Wichita State
G Caitlin Ingle, Drake
G Rishonda Napier, Southern Illinois
G Madison Weekly, Northern Iowa
F Lizzy Wendell, Drake
