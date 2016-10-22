PHOTOS: K-State hangs on to beat Texas 24-21

Texas quarterback Shane Buechele (7) fumbles the ball after being hit behind the line of scrimmage Saturday in the Second half agianst K-State. Texas offensive lineman Connor Williams (55) gives chase. (Oct 22, 2016)
K-State quarterback Jesse Ertz (16) walks the sidelines in the fourth quarter Saturday as Joe Hubener took over to finish out the game against Texas.(Oct 22, 2016)
Texas safety DeShon Elliott (4) tries to chase down K-State quarterback Joe Hubener (8) in the 4th quarter Saturday in Manhattan. (Oct 22, 2016)
Texas quarterback Shane Buechele (7) is sacked after fumbling Saturday near the goal line. Buechele recovered the ball. K-State hung on to win 42-21.(Oct 22, 2016)
Texas quarterback Shane Buechele (7) chase after his own fumble Saturday near the goal line. Buechele recovered the ball. K-State hung on to win 42-21.(Oct 22, 2016)
K-State quarterback Jesse Ertz (16) picks up yardage Saturday on a long run against Texas in the 2nd half. Hertz score two touchdowns in the game as K-State hung on to win 24-21(Oct 22, 2016)
Texas safety Jason Hall (31) knocks the ball away as he defended on a long pass to K-State wide receiver Byron Pringle (9) Saturday afternoon in Manhattan. (Oct 22, 2016)
Texas safety Jason Hall (31) knocks the ball away as he defended on a long pass to K-State wide receiver Byron Pringle (9) Saturday afternoon in Manhattan. (Oct 22, 2016)
Texas quarterback Tyrone Swoopes (18) brushes aside K-State linebacker Will Davis (35) as he heads for the end zone and a touch down Saturday as Texas took on K-State in Manhattan. (Oct 22, 2016)
K-State running back Charles Jones (24) sprints downfield on a long run Saturday in Manhattan as K-State took on Texas. (Oct 22, 2016)
K-State running back Charles Jones (24) sails into the end zone Saturday on what was believed to be a touchdown, Jones fumbled the ball in mid-flight turning it over to Texas in the second half. (Oct 22, 2016)
K-State defensive back DJ Reed (2) and defensive back Donnie Starks (10) celebrate after Reed knocked away a long pass to Texas wide receiver Armanti Foreman (3) on 4th and long Saturday in Manhattan. (Oct 22, 2016)
Texas cornerback John Bonney (24) interferes with K-State wide receiver Isaiah Harris (2) as he attempts to catch a Jesse Ertz pass deep in the end zone Saturday in Manhattan.(October 22, 2016)
K-State quarterback Jesse Ertz (16) pushes aside Texas safety Jason Hall(31) as he runs for his 2nd touchdown Saturday in Manhattan. (October 22, 2016)
K-State offensive lineman Terrale Johnson (56) looses his helmet Saturday as K-State battle with Texas at home in Manhattan.(October 22, 2016)
Texas tight end Caleb Bluiett (42) is stopped by K-State defenders in the 2nd quarter Saturday in Manhattan as K-State took on Texas.(October 22, 2016)
Texas cornerback Kris Boyd (2) tries to knock away the ball as K-State wide receiver Deante Burton (6) pulls in a Jesse Ertz pass early in the first quarter Saturday. (October 22, 2016)
