PHOTOS: Heights earns 5A top seed, City League title in win over South

Heights' Ontario Russell (4) breaks free for a TD against South in the 4th quarter Friday at Heights High. (Oct. 21, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
Heights' QB K'Vonte’ Baker picks up some big yards against South in the second quarter at the Heights-South game Friday at Heights High. (Oct. 21, 2016)
Heights' Ontario Russell (4) runs for a TD after a reception against South in the second quarter Friday at Heights High. (Oct. 21, 2016)
Heights' Dejuan Scott, center, finds an opening in the South defense in the first quarter Friday at Heights High. (Oct. 21, 2016)
Heights' Ontario Russell runs for yardage against South in the first quarter before their game Friday at Heights High. (Oct. 21, 2016)
Heights' Dejuan Scott (28) runs into a swarm of South defenders in the first quarter Friday at Heights High. (Oct. 21, 2016)
South's AJ Hopper, right, gets face masked by Heights' Aevodric Gilkey in the first quarter Friday at Heights High. (Oct. 21, 2016)
South's Marco parker (4) tries to fend off Heights' Caleb Washington as he tries to turn the corner in the second quarter Friday at Heights High. (Oct. 21, 2016)
South's Malcolm Tate, left, dives on a fumble against Heights in the first quarter Friday at Heights High. (Oct. 21, 2016)
South's Marco Parker (4) runs for daylight against Heights in the second quarter Friday at Heights High. (Oct. 21, 2016)
Heights' Adrian Roberts (89) runs for some yards after picking up a fumble against South in the second quarter Friday at Heights High. (Oct. 21, 2016)
Heights QB K'Vonte' Baker (3) scrambles for some yards against South in the second quarter Friday at Heights High. (Oct. 21, 2016)
South's AJ Hopper runs for TD after a reception against Heights in the fourth quarter Friday at Heights High. (Oct. 21, 2016)
Heights coach terry Harrison congratulated his team after defeating South 55-27 Friday at Heights High. (Oct. 21, 2016)
Heights coach Terry Harrison applauds his team after defeating South 55-27 Friday at Heights High. (Oct. 21, 2016)
Heights' coach Terry Harrison talks to his team after defeating South 55-27 to clinch a share of the city league title Friday at Heights High. (Oct. 21, 2016)
The Heights' football team poses for a group picture after clinching a share of the City League championship after the Heights-South game Friday at Heights High. (Oct. 21, 2016)
The Heights marching band arrives at the stadium before the Heights-South game Friday at Heights High. (Oct. 21, 2016)
Heights' Roy Lui gets escorted by his mother Terry Dye on senior night before the Heights-South game Friday at Heights High. (Oct. 21, 2016)
The Heights marching band takes the field before the Heights-South game Friday at Heights High. (Oct. 21, 2016)
The Heights cheerleaders cheer on their team before the Heights-South game Friday at Heights High. (Oct. 21, 2016)
The Heights Falcons take the field before the Heights-South game Friday at Heights High. (Oct. 21, 2016)
The South Titans take the field before the Heights-South game Friday at Heights High. (Oct. 21, 2016)
South's Jai'Schaun Brown picks up some big yards against Heights in the first quarter before their game Friday at Heights High. (Oct. 21, 2016)
South defensive end Tyrekus Birch (55) rushes the passer during the Heights-South game Friday at Heights High. (Oct. 21, 2016)
South WR Jariah Taylor (13) and QB Evan Kruse celebrate after connecting for a TD against Heights in the first quarter before their game Friday at Heights High. (Oct. 21, 2016)
Heights' Ontario Russell (4) takes a reception and runs for big yards to score a TD against South in the second quarter at the Heights-South game Friday at Heights High. (Oct. 21, 2016)
Heights' QB K'Vonte' Baker (3) runs through the South defense in the second quarter at the Heights-South game Friday at Heights High. (Oct. 21, 2016)
South's A Hopper gets pumped up before the Heights-South game Friday at Heights High. (Oct. 21, 2016)
The Heights mascot shows it's spirit before the Heights-South game Friday at Heights High. (Oct. 21, 2016)
South's Jariah Taylor (13) gets his team pumped up before the Heights-South game Friday at Heights High. (Oct. 21, 2016)
The heights and South captains shake hands before the Heights-South game Friday at Heights High. (Oct. 21, 2016)
