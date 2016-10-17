Reports: Big 12 Conference won’t expand

The Big 12 Conference will reportedly maintain its strange math and remain at 10 members.
The Big 12 is expected to announce Monday that expansion won’t occur this year, ending months of speculation and disappointing nearly a dozen schools interviewed as prospective members by the conference.
Big 12 presidents and chancellors met for more than five hours Monday, and according to multiple reports, including ESPN, no expansion candidates gained a supermajority of eight votes required for an invitation.
Speculation about expansion has ridden a roller coaster. At the spring meetings in May, the Big 12 said the idea of adding teams cooled because the league’s media consultants said a branded conference television network was unlikely.
But less than two months later the conference said expansion was back on the front-burner and instructed Bowlsby to identify and interview candidates.
The league talked to 11 schools but none were from Power Five conferences. The leading contenders were believed to be Houston, Cincinnati and BYU.
Other schools that were interviewed: Air Force, Central Florida, Colorado State, Connecticut, Rice, SMU, South Florida and Tulane.
The league’s television partners, ESPN and Fox, may have played a role in Monday’s decision. The networks reportedly aren’t in favor of expansion now. The TV partners perhaps would pay the Big 12 not to expand.
Big 12 schools each received $30 million from the conference for the previous school year.
With the conference remaining at 10 schools, the Big 12 will have to determine how to determine finalists for its football championship game, which will return in the 2017 season.
Two five-team divisions are likely with the league keeping its round-robin scheduling.
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
Comments