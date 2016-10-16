Kevin Harvick blows past Carl Edwards, wins at Kansas Speedway, secures spot in next round of Chase

A blown engine last week at Charlotte, nearly blew Kevin Harvick out of contention in NASCAR’s Chase for the Sprint Cup Championship.
But Harvick, known as “The Closer,” stormed back with 30 laps to go and held off Carl Edwards of Columbia and won the Hollywood Casino 400 in front of a sun-baked crowd on Sunday at Kansas Speedway.
With the win, Harvick, the 2014 Sprint Cup champion, advanced from last place among the 12 Chase contenders into a guaranteed spot in the Round of 8. One more race, next week at unpredictable Talladega, remains in the Round of 12, before the field is cut to eight drivers.
The win was the 35th of Harvick’s career, fourth this season and second at Kansas Speedway, where he won the 2013 fall race from the pole.
Joey Logano, the winner of the last two Sprint Cup races at Kansas Speedway, was third.
Randy Covitz, 816-234-4796, @randycovitz
Comments