October 19, 2016 1:03 AM

Kizzire takes 1-shot lead into final round at Safeway

By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
NAPA, Calif.

Patton Kizzire holed a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to finish off a 6-under 66 and take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Safeway Open.

The third round wasn't finished until Sunday morning because of rain that has soaked Silverado.

Johnson Wagner, who left Saturday night with a one-shot lead with three holes to play, drove into a bunker on the 17th hole, left it short of the green and then chunked a wedge into the front bunker, leading to double bogey. He finished with a birdie for a 70 and was one shot behind, along with Scott Piercy (73).

Kizzire was at 15-under 201, his first 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour.

Paul Casey (71) and Martin Laird (68) were two shots behind.

