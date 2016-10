Fly over canyons and pinnacles of Little Jerusalem in Logan County, Kansas. The Niobrara chalk formations are the same kind of rock found in the Badlands of South Dakota, dating back millions of years. The 100-foot-deep canyons are part of a 330-acre tract purchased by the Nature Conservancy of Kansas that will soon be open to the public. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)