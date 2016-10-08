Bedell's 2 TDs helps lead Stony Brook over Towson 27-20

Stacey Bedell ran for two TDs, Jordin Gowins ran for the go-ahead score and Stony Brook tallied 20 second-half points to rally to a 27-20 win over Towson on Saturday.
Bedell gained 125 yards on 20 carries and opened the scoring for the Seawolves (3-2, 2-0 Colonial) with a 3-yard TD run, set up by Tyrice Beverette's interception of a pass by Ellis Knudson.
Stony Brook trailed 17-7 at halftime after being outgained 248 to 126 total yards, but the offense caught fire in the second half. Joe Carbone scored on a 12-yard run, Gowins scored on a 1-yard run and Jaheem Woods' interception of a pass by Knudson set up Bedell's 23-yard TD run.
Towson outgained Stony Brook in total yardage 406 to 370.
Knudson finished 20 of 33 for 250 yards passing for Towson (1-4, 0-3), with a 14-yard scoring pass to Andre Dessenberg and a 2-yard TD pass to Tanner Vallely.
