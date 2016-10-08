McGuire throws for career-best 363 yards in W. Illinois win

Sean McGuire threw for a career-high 363 yards and three touchdowns and Western Illinois erased an 8-point 4th quarter deficit to beat Indiana State 36-35 on Saturday.
McGuire's favorite target was Senior Lance Lenoir, who caught 11 passes for 204 yards and two scores.
The Leathernecks (4-1, 1-1 Missouri Valley) trailed 35-27 entering the fourth and quickly cut their deficit to 35-33 on 9-yard TD pass from McGuire to Jamie Gilmore. A two-point conversion failed. On its next possession, Western Illinois seized the lead for good on a 41-yard Nathan Knuffman field goal, capping a 6-play 37-yard drive.
Indiana State (3-3, 1-2) had three opportunities to answer, but were forced to punt twice and stopped on fourth-and-1 at the Leathernecks 29 with 44 seconds left.
Isaac Harker threw for 241 yards and a touchdown and Roland Genesy added 78 yards and a score on the ground for the Sycamores.
