Royals close out season with 3-2 loss to Indians, finish 81-81

On late Sunday afternoon, as a warm sun beat down on Kauffman Stadium and the final game of the regular season began to slip away, a chant began behind the first-base dugout. It started soft at first, maybe 50 people, and then it spread, section by section, echoing off the concrete of this old stadium.
It was the chorus you heard for two straight Octobers, the soundtrack for two postseason runs. It was the sound, of course, you won’t hear this year.
“Let’s go, Royals!”
On Sunday afternoon, the Royals closed out their 2016 season with a 3-2 loss to the Cleveland Indians. The loss represented the club’s fourth straight and negated an opportunity to finish with a winning record for a fourth straight year.
Instead, the franchise will have to settle for a fourth straight non-losing season.
As the afternoon began, the Royals pieced together a 1-0 lead against Josh Tomlin in the bottom of the first inning. Jarrod Dyson led off with a double to right field, and Whit Merrifield followed with an RBI double that carried over the head of left fielder Rajai Davis
The Indians would strike back against Royals starter Ian Kennedy, scoring twice in the top of the third. Kansas City answered back in the bottom of the fifth, tying the game on a solo homer from rookie third baseman Cheslor Cuthbert.
In his final start of 2016, Kennedy pitched into the eighth inning. But a walk to Carlos Santana and a double from Jason Kipnis put runners at second and third with one out in the inning.
Royals manager Ned Yost stuck with Kennedy. Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor served a go-ahead sacrifice fly into right field.
Moments later, Kennedy issued another walk to Mike Napoli. But reliever Joakim Soria replaced Kennedy and ended the threat.
The Royals had two innings to conjure one final magic act. But the offense came up empty against the Indians bullpen.
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s Royals app.
