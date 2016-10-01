Lewis loses 5th straight in playoff tuneup, Rays top Rangers

Colby Lewis lost his fifth straight start in the right-hander's tuneup for the playoffs, allowing Corey Dickerson's three-run homer in the Tampa Bay Rays' 4-1 victory over the Texas Rangers on Saturday night.
It was Lewis' fourth start after missing more than two months with a muscle injury in his right arm and shoulder.
All four runs off Lewis (6-5) came in the third inning and were unearned because of second baseman Rougned Odor's error on a hard grounder from Kevin Kiermaier three batters before Dickerson's career high-tying 24th homer.
The Rangers rested most of their starters a night after the AL West winners clinched home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Texas (95-66) remains a win shy of the franchise record.
Jake Odorizzi (10-6) struck out eight in six innings, giving up his only run on Robinson Chirinos' eighth homer in the sixth.
Alex Colome pitched around Dickerson's dropped fly ball leading off the ninth for his 37th save.
Lewis threw 101 pitches, allowing five hits with three strikeouts after matching the shortest outing of his career (1 1/3 innings) in his previous start, a 7-1 loss at Oakland.
Shin-Soo Choo, trying to get playoff-ready for Texas after missing six weeks with a broken left forearm, was 0 for 4 in his second start since returning. It was his first appearance in his usual leadoff spot.
SHORT HOPS
The Texas bullpen extended its franchise-record scoreless streak to 32 1/3 innings. ... Dickerson has six homers with two or more runners on, the most for the Rays since Evan Longoria had seven in 2011.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Rays: Kiermaier came out of the game with a left calf contusion after pulling up while sprinting toward Chirinos' homer in the gap in right center.
Rangers: Odor was limping after Kiermaier's sharp grounder but stayed in the game. He was replaced by pinch-runner Hanser Alberto an inning later after hitting into a fielder's choice.
UP NEXT
Rays: RHP Chase Whitley (0-0, 1.74 ERA) is set for his first big-league start since May 14, 2015, before he had elbow surgery. That start was for the Yankees against the Rays.
Rangers: LHP Martin Perez (10-11, 4.37) is set for his fourth attempt at a career-high 11th victory. He allowed a career high-tying eight earned run in his last start, an 8-3 loss to Milwaukee.
