Allen Fieldhouse rocks with 16,300 basketball-hungry fans at KU’s Late Night in the Phog

Allen Fieldhouse was full, just the way Bill Self likes it at Late Night in the Phog, when he grabbed the microphone at center court and spoke to Kansas’ 16,300 basketball-hungry fans plus a horde of recruits and their families on Saturday night.
At 8 p.m. sharp — at the conclusion of a video highlighting KU’s winning 12 straight Big 12 crowns, coach Self told the assembled many things they assuredly wanted to hear.
“The only thing better than 12 straight as you know is 13 straight,” Self said. “This is an awesome, awesome night. It’s so good to not only coach here, play here and go to school here because you are at the most historic basketball arena the world has ever known right here in Allen Fieldhouse,” he added to a thunderous ovation.
“I know we are all excited about this upcoming season. What a great way to kick it off tonight,” continued Self, who was wearing a blue blazer, blue striped shirt, black pants and gray and blue adidas Yeezy shoes.
“Last year we went 33-5 (and) it ended a little bit short. Let’s give one last ovation to all those kids who played their butts off last year. As excited as you were last year,” he added to the fans, “I can’t think of a reason we can’t be better this year. Enjoy the night. Remember this is the greatest place in the world to play, Rock Chalk!” Self exclaimed.
Minutes later he was happily writing out a check for $10,000 to Independence, Mo., sophomore Jordan Stiers. She selected KU director of basketball operations Brennan Bechard to launch a half-court shot, which Bechard sank for the second straight year. Self, who also was subject of a “Bill Self for President” video taped in his office, had put up the prize money out of his own checking account and happily scribbled the check to Stiers right on the court.
Video coordinator Jeremy Case wasn’t as lucky for a male student contestant, missing both a practice shot and a half-court heave.
The KU men’s players then had some fun in a “Dancing with the Jayhawks” competition in which the players were split up in three groups. The group of Carlton Bragg, Dwight Coleby, Svi Mykhailiuk, Lagerald Vick, Devonté Graham and Clay Young wore white shirts, white bow ties and black slacks.
The newcomers — Evan Maxwell, Udoka Azubuike, Mitch Lightfoot, Malik Newman, Tucker Vang and Josh Jackson — wore red and blue vests and white slacks.
The seniors — Frank Mason, Landen Lucas and Tyler Self — who ultimately were deemed the winners, had silky red shirts and black slacks for their dance number. Emcee was senior women’s guard Jada Brown, whose brother, Troy of Las Vegas Centennial High, was one of the men’s recruits on hand.
The women’s portion of the night was highlighted by former KU and Los Angeles Sparks player Tamecka Dixon speaking to the fans, who streamed into the arena at 4:50 p.m. and had all seats full by 6:20.
Dixon said: “On behalf of both teams, women’s and men’s teams, we appreciate all you do, screaming at the top of your lungs. We hear you. I’ve been all over the world. The best place to play is right here in Allen Fieldhouse.”
Women’s coach Brandon Schneider told the fans: “(Lynette) Woodard, (Wilt) Chamberlain, Dixon and (Danny) Manning … they chose to come here because this is where it all started. It is referred to as the cathedral of college basketball. We have the most fantastic fan base in the country.”
There also were men’s and women’s scrimmages and a performance by rapper Tech N9ne, who wore KU gear.
