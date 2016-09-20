Baseball Capsules

David Ortiz broke open a tight game with a three-run homer in the seventh inning, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory.
Jackie Bradley Jr. also homered for the Red Sox, who stretched their lead over Baltimore in the AL East to five games. After sweeping four games from the Yankees, Boston has won the first two of this pivotal four-game series.
Trey Mancini homered in his major league debut with the Orioles, who began the day tied with Toronto for the two AL wild cards. Kevin Gausman (8-11) allowed five runs and 10 hits in 6 1/3 innings.
Eduardo Rodriguez (3-7) pitched 6 1/3 innings of two-run ball for his first win in 11 starts since July 16. Craig Kimbrel worked the ninth for his 28th save.
YANKEES 5, RAYS 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rookie slugger Gary Sanchez hit his 17th homer in 42 games this season, a three-run shot in a four-run seventh inning for the Yankees.
The banged-up Yankees began play 4 1/2 games behind Baltimore and Toronto for the two AL wild cards.
Sanchez gave the Yankees a 5-2 lead with his drive off Brad Boxberger (4-3).
Mark Teixeira hit a solo shot in the fourth for New York, which was swept in a four-game series at Boston last weekend and had lost seven of eight overall.
Luis Severino (3-8) pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win. Dellin Betances got three outs for his 12th save.
INDIANS 2, ROYALS 1
CLEVELAND (AP) — Pinch-hitter Brandon Guyer hit a game-ending RBI single, helping Cleveland inch closer to the AL Central title.
Guyer's two-out hit off Joakim Soria landed just fair in the right-field corner and scored Coco Crisp. Guyer was the third pinch hitter of the inning used by manager Terry Francona.
Cleveland led Detroit by seven games in the division entering Tuesday. The Indians haven't won the AL Central since 2007.
The Royals, the reigning World Series champions, will be eliminated from contention in the division if they lose to Cleveland on Wednesday night.
Alex Gordon singled in a run for Kansas City, and Brian Flynn (1-2) got the loss.
Andrew Miller (9-1) got five outs for the win.
MARLINS 1, NATIONALS 0
MIAMI (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton homered to back a strong outing by Jose Fernandez, who pitched eight innings and struck out 12 for the Marlins.
Fernandez (16-8) allowed three hits without a walk to outduel Washington's Tanner Roark (15-9) who pitched seven innings and allowed one run.
David Phelps pitched the ninth for his fourth save in 10 chances.
The Nationals were held to four hits in their fourth consecutive loss.
Stanton connected for his 27th homer in the sixth inning. Stanton also homered in Monday's 4-3 win.
BRAVES 5, METS 4
NEW YORK (AP) — Mets nemesis Julio Teheran pitched seven more sparkling innings and the last-place Braves blunted New York's bid to extend its NL wild-card lead.
The Mets began the day with a one-game edge over San Francisco and St. Louis for the top wild-card spot. New York nicked the Braves' bullpen for three runs in the eighth but couldn't complete the comeback.
The Braves have the worst record in the NL, yet have won four straight.
Teheran (6-10) gave up five hits and left with a 5-1 lead. Dating to the final time he saw the Mets last season, he's 3-0 with a 0.73 ERA in five starts against them.
Jim Johnson pitched the ninth for his 16th save in 19 chances.
Robert Gsellman (2-2) lost in his fifth major league start.
PHILLIES 7, WHITE SOX 6
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Odubel Herrera homered and drove in three runs, leading Philadelphia to the win.
Tommy Joseph and Roman Quinn added two hits apiece and combined to drive in three runs for the Phillies. Herrera, who hits between Joseph and Quinn in the lineup, is 15 for 28 in his last seven games.
Melky Cabrera hit a three-run homer for the White Sox, who have lost four straight. James Shields (5-18), winless since July 26, allowed six earned runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings.
Trailing 7-3 in the ninth, the White Sox pulled within one on a two-out wild pitch and a two-run double from Adam Eaton. But Michael Mariot got Tim Anderson to ground out for his first career save.
Philadelphia's Jake Thompson (3-5) gave up three runs and four hits over five innings.
