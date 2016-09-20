WSU Paralympians return to black-and-yellow airport reception

On Monday, assistant coach John Wise texted Paralympian Deja Young to suggest she visit the Wichita State track and field team room to show her teammates her two gold medals upon her return to Wichita.
That message was a misdirection. On Tuesday, Young arrived at Eisenhower National Airport to a full-blown Shocker surprise reception, complete with WuShock, cheerleaders, flowers and hugs. Nick Taylor, who won a silver medal in doubles tennis and is a volunteer assistant coach at WSU, received a similar treatment.
“I haven’t cried this whole trip,” Young said. “Wow. I’m speechless. I’m very, very speechless.”
Young, from Mesquite, Texas, won gold medals in the 100- and 200-meter sprints in Rio de Janeiro last week with times of 12.15 seconds and 25.46 seconds.
Australians Dylan Alcott and Heath Davidson beat Taylor and David Wagner 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 for the Paralympics quad doubles gold medal. Taylor and Wagner were attempting to win a fourth gold medal. Taylor also competed in singles before losing in the quarterfinals.
“Doubles-wise, the Australians were coming into that tournament unseeded and we knew they were going to be potentially the best team there,” Taylor said. “Our first hope was that the draw went right and we didn’t have to play them before the final. Then we played them in the final and fought as hard as we could. There wasn’t a whole lot more we could do in that match.”
