Hampton runs away from Howard in second half, wins 34-7

Jaylian Williamson threw for 198 yards and a touchdown and Hampton ran through arch-rival Howard 34-7 on Saturday.
Hampton has won back-to-back games over Howard following a four-game win streak by the Bison. The Pirates lead the series 49-43-1 all-time.
Dwayne Garrett led Hampton (1-2, 1-0 MEAC)) with 57 yards on the ground and Jack Willenbrock added 72 yards receiving. Eric Carter and Brandon Cox each scored rushing touchdowns for the Pirates, while Yahkee Johnson finished with a score through the air.
Hampton led 7-0 at the half and put the game away in the third, outscoring Howard 24-0 including a Bruce Perry 27-yard blocked punt return for a touchdown.
Anthony Philyaw ran in from 3-yards out to give the Bison (0-3, 0-1) their lone score with 13 seconds left in the game.
Philyaw had 80 yards rushing. Jason Collins led the Bison with 98 yards on the ground.
