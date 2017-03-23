Pam McCoy, left, kisses Joe, her husband of almost 30 years, on returning to their home in Bryceville, Fla., after the evacuation order was lifted on Thursday, March 23, 2017. Pam got caught up in the evacuation and hadn't seen Joe who stayed at home with the dogs and battled the flames with a garden hose until the power went out. Their 4 1/2 acres are a patchwork of burnt areas and untouched green grass. Their home was almost untouched with one side having some siding that buckled from the heat.
Florida Times-Union Via AP
Bruce Lipsky
Thresa Shaver and her dog Henry sit in her van outside of the shelter at Bryceville Baptist Church in Bryceville, Fla. on Thursday morning March 23, 2017. Shaver, who has trained service dogs for 27 years, dropped everything when told to evacuate, grabbed her dogs, and spent the night in her van outside of the shelter. Florida Forest Service officials say a 400-acre brush fire has forced the evacuation of a neighborhood and threatened or burned up to 15 homes.
Florida Times-Union Via AP
Bruce Lipsky
A burned out pickup truck sits in front of a home on Thursday March 23, 2017 that burned to the ground during a wildfire that started Wednesday near Bryceville, Fla.
Florida Times-Union Via AP
Will Dickey
Comments