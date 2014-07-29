Social Media

The Eagle on Twitter

July 29, 2014 9:51 AM

Want to join Twitter?

Go to Twitter.com to get started. Below, we offer you various ways

to "follow" The Wichita Eagle and Kansas.com via Twitter.

Follow Us

kansasdotcom

The latest breaking news updates, online extras and contest announcements from The Wichita Eagle.

EagleBizToday

Your authority on Wichita business.

Varsity Kansas

Your source for Wichita and Kansas high school athletics

Kirk Seminoff

Kirk Seminoff is The Eagle's Community Engagement Editor.

GrammarMonkeys

It's all about clarity. Grammar and language tips from the copy editors at The Eagle.

Sports

Taylor Eldridge

Taylor Eldridge covers high school sports on VarsityKansas.com.

Kellis Robinett

Kellis Robinett covers Kansas State athletics.

Rustin Dodd

Rustin Dodd covers KU athletics.

Paul Suellentrop

Paul Suellentrop covers Wichita State athletics.

News

Stan Finger

Stan Finger covers weather, crime and general news.

Denise Neil

Denise Neil covers restaurant and other entertainment news.

Suzanne Tobias

Suzanne Tobias covers education and family issues.

Beccy Tanner

Beccy Tanner covers Kansas history and other general interest news.

Jonathan Shorman

Jonathan Shorman covers the Kansas Legislature and politics.

Dion Lefler

Dion Lefler covers government and politics.

Amy Renee Leiker

Amy Renee Leiker covers courts.

Tim Potter

Tim Potter covers crime and public safety.

Travis Heying

Travis Heying is a photographer/videographer for The Eagle.

Jaime Green

Jaime Green is a photographer/videographer for The Eagle.

Steve Coffman

Steve Coffman is the executive editor of The Eagle.

Tom Shine

Tom Shine is The Eagle's deputy editor for news.

Michael Roehrman

Michael Roehrman is The Eagle's deputy editor for digital audience and strategy.

Marcia Werts

Marcia Werts is a metro editor at The Eagle.

Business

Carrie Rengers

Have You Heard? columnist Carrie Rengers reports business scoops.

Jerry Siebenmark

Jerry Siebenmark covers banking and financial services.

Get the most out of Twitter

Hashtags: The Eagle encourages conversations via Twitter using hashtags. All you have to do is write your tweet and include the hashtag. Here are some local hashtags you could use:

#ksstorms: Weather-related updates

#wichita: General Wichita tweets

#ictdining: Updates related to Wichita-area restaurants or food

#kscrime: Wichita and Kansas crime updates

Twitter lists: Find new people to follow with these lists of Wichitans and Kansans on Twitter. (Lists are limited to 500 Twitter users so some are broken into multiple lists.)

Wichitans on Twitter: 1 | 2 | 3

Wichita restaurants

Wichita State University

Kansas State University

University of Kansas

Wichita Eagle employees

