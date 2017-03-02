Kansas Supreme Court rules the state has failed to ensure adequate education funding

Kansas lawmakers have until the end of June to fix the state’s school finance system after the state Supreme Court issued a ruling Thursday saying that the state had failed to ensure adequate funding for public schools.
The court determined that the state is failing to provide roughly one-fourth of its public school students with basic math and reading skills. If the state fails to demonstrate the adequacy of a new funding system by the end of June, then the state’s current system will become invalid.
Four school districts, including Kansas City, Kan., first sued the state in 2010 for more education funding, contending that the state was failing to meet a constitutional requirement for suitable funding.
Thursday’s ruling did not specify an exact dollar figure for fixing the finance system, but it did reference conclusions previously made by a district court that restoring the state’s old school finance system and increasing the base aid per student would satisfy the requirement.
John Robb, an attorney for the plaintiff districts, pegged the cost of doing this at roughly $800 million.
“And I don’t think this should be a surprise to anybody. Everybody’s been talking about that big number for an extended time period,” Robb said.
However, Dale Dennis, the director of school finance for the Kansas Department of Education, said that the cost would be closer to $535 million. Dennis noted that the court did not say that this amount was required, just that court said it would accept these changes.
Robb called the ruling “justice for kids” and said that students in Kansas who began school when the case was filed have gone “three-fourths of a way through their education and have not had an adequate education.”
Robb said the additional funds would empower districts to shrink class sizes and hire more counselors. He also said that the money could be phased in gradually over two or three years.
The other school districts that sued the state are Dodge City, Hutchinson and Wichita, but the decision will impact all school districts in Kansas.
The state scrapped its school finance system in 2015 at Gov. Sam Brownback’s urging, enacting temporary block grants as a stopgap measure. Even before the court issued its ruling lawmakers would have faced a June 30 deadline to replace the block grants, which expire at the end of this school year.
Brownback has been critical of the state’s highest court for directing the Legislature on how it should fund schools. He’s also been critical of school districts’ spending, saying that too much money goes to administration and not enough money finds its way into the classroom.
K-12 education is already the biggest item in the state’s budget with the state spending roughly $4 billion annually.
Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, a Topeka Democrat, issued a statement within minutes of the ruling’s publication on the Supreme Court’s website.
“Today’s decision confirms what we already knew — Kansas schools are significantly underfunded, threatening the quality of education our children are receiving wherever they may reside in our state,” Hensley said.
Lawmakers resolved a portion of the case dealing with equity last year, preventing a statewide shutdown of schools at the end of last June. A similar situation could play out this year.
One thing that complicates efforts to satisfy the ruling is the state’s ongoing budget crisis. Lawmakers must resolve a budget shortfall that stands at about $1 billion through June 2019.
“The notion that there is no money is a self-inflicted condition,” Robb said.
House Majority Leader Don Hineman, a Dighton Republican, said he wasn’t surprised by the ruling, but was glad lawmakers now have some certainty on what a remedy may look like.
The June 30 deadline adds another wrinkle to the tax and budget debates going on in Topeka as the governor’s office tries to contend with a more moderate Legislature.
“That’s a pretty fast track, but again it’s not surprising because if the current system is unconstitutional, we can’t proceed forward into the new fiscal year with that system,” Hineman said. “So it does put some pressure on us, but I believe it’s doable.”
Bryan Lowry: 816-234-4077, @BryanLowry3
Hunter Woodall: 785-354-1388, @HunterMw
Comments