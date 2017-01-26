Survey shows KC streetcar is downtown small business booster

Kansas City’s downtown stores and other small retail establishments say the streetcar has been good for business.
Among downtown’s small businesses that responded to a survey last fall, a whopping 97 percent said the streetcar had had a positive impact on their business and 80 percent said they had seen an uptick in revenue and foot traffic.
“Much attention has been paid to new development along the streetcar route,” Streetcar Authority Executive Director Tom Gerend said Thursday in a news release. “This was an effort to better understand the impact of streetcar operations on existing businesses, many who have been with us since before construction.”
The streetcar started running May 6 from River Market to Union Station. Forty-one small businesses along the route participated in a survey last fall, providing data from May through September. Businesses included restaurants, shops, bars, pubs and coffee shops. Those results are on the KC Streetcar’s website, http://kcstreetcar.org/business/.
Two of the nine survey questions allowed businesses to elaborate on what future improvements they would like to see. Of the 26 respondents, nine wanted the existing starter line expanded and six expressed interest in either additional parking or a park-and-ride lot for transit users.
The Streetcar Authority meets at noon Thursday and will have more discussion and information about the survey.
In 2016, the streetcar logged nearly 1.4 million trips, with a daily average of 5,830. That was far ahead of original projections. Peak ridership was in the summer months. It has dropped off significantly since the weather got cold.
Lynn Horsley: 816-226-2058, @LynnHorsley
Comments